Perfect your Shopify store with Fullstory
Uncover comprehensive, actionable data to proactively enhance the customer journey and boost sales on your e-commerce platform.
Unlock deeper Shopify insights
See every Shopify interaction
Gain unparalleled visibility into how customers navigate your store, from product discovery to checkout. Fullstory auto-captures every click, scroll, and interaction, giving you the context behind the conversions (or abandonments).
Boost conversions & reduce frustration
Pinpoint exactly where shoppers encounter friction in your Shopify flow, including within Checkout Extensibility. Identify rage clicks, dead clicks, and errors to smooth out the path to purchase and recover lost revenue.
Accelerate decisions, not development
Integrate Fullstory with your Shopify store in minutes, no heavy coding required. Get immediate insights without taxing your development team, allowing you to focus resources on enhancing products and marketing strategies.
Simple integration, powerful insights.
Integrating Fullstory with your Shopify store is simple. Once installed from the Shopify App Store, Fullstory begins automatically capturing user interactions across your entire site. You'll gain immediate access to session replays, heatmaps, and a wealth of data to start optimizing.
Get a complete, granular view of your customer's journey
Session replay
Watch real customer sessions to uncover every click, scroll, and moment of frustration. It’s like looking over their shoulder—without ever compromising their privacy.
Auto-capture everything
Nix the need for manual tagging or complex setup. Fullstory automatically records every interaction, from page views to form submissions.
Click & scroll heatmaps
Visualize aggregate user behavior on any page. See what elements grab attention and what areas are being ignored.
Conversion funnels
Track how users move through key steps like product views, add to cart, checkout, and purchase. Spot drop-off points and see exactly what happened with session replay.
Frustration signals
Fullstory flags rage clicks, dead clicks, and error clicks to help you spot user pain points you might otherwise miss.
Robust search & segmentation
Find the sessions that matter most using filters like product viewed, error encountered, device type, and more. Get targeted insights in seconds.