Perfect your Shopify store with Fullstory

Uncover comprehensive, actionable data to proactively enhance the customer journey and boost sales on your e-commerce platform.

GET A DEMO
hero

Unlock deeper Shopify insights

See every Shopify interaction

See every Shopify interaction

Gain unparalleled visibility into how customers navigate your store, from product discovery to checkout. Fullstory auto-captures every click, scroll, and interaction, giving you the context behind the conversions (or abandonments).

Boost conversions & reduce frustration

Boost conversions & reduce frustration

Pinpoint exactly where shoppers encounter friction in your Shopify flow, including within Checkout Extensibility. Identify rage clicks, dead clicks, and errors to smooth out the path to purchase and recover lost revenue.

Accelerate decisions, not development

Accelerate decisions, not development

Integrate Fullstory with your Shopify store in minutes, no heavy coding required. Get immediate insights without taxing your development team, allowing you to focus resources on enhancing products and marketing strategies.

download-capture-insight

Simple integration, powerful insights.

Integrating Fullstory with your Shopify store is simple. Once installed from the Shopify App Store, Fullstory begins automatically capturing user interactions across your entire site. You'll gain immediate access to session replays, heatmaps, and a wealth of data to start optimizing.

Key features for your Shopify store

Get a complete, granular view of your customer's journey

Session replay

Watch real customer sessions to uncover every click, scroll, and moment of frustration. It’s like looking over their shoulder—without ever compromising their privacy.

Auto-capture everything

Nix the need for manual tagging or complex setup. Fullstory automatically records every interaction, from page views to form submissions.

Click & scroll heatmaps

Visualize aggregate user behavior on any page. See what elements grab attention and what areas are being ignored.

Conversion funnels

Track how users move through key steps like product views, add to cart, checkout, and purchase. Spot drop-off points and see exactly what happened with session replay. 

Frustration signals

Fullstory flags rage clicks, dead clicks, and error clicks to help you spot user pain points you might otherwise miss.

Robust search & segmentation

Find the sessions that matter most using filters like product viewed, error encountered, device type, and more. Get targeted insights in seconds.