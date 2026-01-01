Product Innovation Evening
Join us for this invite only Product Innovation evening at Google’s London offices from 5:30pm on 15th April 2026. Be part of an exclusive event where Fullstory and product industry experts come together to collaborate and innovate together.
Spaces are limited, with a maximum of 2x attendees per company. Register your interest now.
Expect digital experience insights from speakers including Bupa, WorldRemit and Superbet, and take part in interactive workshops within an evening designed to encourage informal networking. Food and drink will be provided.
📅 8th October
⏰ 5pm onwards
📍 Red Badger Offices, 2 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF
Spaces are limited: register your interest now.
Agenda
17:00 - 17:30: Check-in and Networking Drinks & Food
17:30 - 17:45: Welcome & State of the Market by Fullstory & Red Badger
17:45 - 18:15: Panel: Moments & Metrics that Matter in Financial Services
Director of Engineering at Zepz & WorldRemit, Head of Digital Commercial at Bupa, Team Lead User Acquisition at TBC Bank, Product Operations Manager at Superbet, moderated by Regional VP, Strategic & ENT at Fullstory
18:15 - 18:30: Break
18:30 - 19:00: Innovation Insights
Bupa presents: Mastering the End To End Digital Customer Lifecycle
TBC Bank presents: Hyper-Personalisation At Scale & Optimising the User Journey
Just Group presents: Insights from Launching a D2C App
19:00 - 19:15: Break
19:15 - 19:30: Innovation Break Outs
19:30 - 19:45: Key Takeaways
19:45 - 21:00: Networking Opportunity & Event Closes
Speakers
Director of Engineering at Zepz & WorldRemit
Head of Digital Commercial, Bupa UK
Senior Product Operations Manager, Superbet
Chief Product Officer, Just Retirement Services
Customer Acquisition Team Lead, TBC Bank
Product Owner, TBC Bank
Managing Director, Red Badger
Vice President, EMEA, Fullstory
RVP, Strategic Enterprise, EMEA, Fullstory
In partnership with
After registering, you may hear from Fullstory and our partner, Red Badger.