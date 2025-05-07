A Taste of Fullstory

A VIP culinary experience with Celebrity Chef Kat Fang

June 2 | Naked Kitchen, San Francisco | 6:00 PM PT

Secure your seat at an exclusive culinary experience hosted by Fullstory and Top Chef finalist Kat Fang—an iconic name in the San Francisco food scene. This is a one-night-only, chef-curated evening of flavor, connection, and conversation in the heart of the city.


What to expect:

  • A live, interactive culinary demonstration led by Chef Kat Fang

  • A curated multi-course menu with expert wine pairings

  • Elevated reception with signature cocktails and passed bites

  • VIP photo ops and signed cookbooks

  • Exclusive access to your peers and Fullstory execs

Good things fill up fast. Reserve your spot before it’s gone.