Combatting social engineering fraud

Social engineering fraud is on the rise, exploiting customer psychology rather than system vulnerabilities. Are you leveraging your data to fight back?

Banks possess a wealth of underutilized behavioral and biometric data. This webinar explores how to leverage this data with AI and advanced analytics to identify anomalies and stem the rising tide of sophisticated social engineering attacks.

In this session, we cover:

The shift to psychological manipulation tactics.

Harnessing behavioral data to spot anomalies.

How to build a proactive fraud strategy using AI/ML.

Tune in to hear key insights from fraud and security leaders from Danske Bank, TSB Bank, Bank of Ireland, ABN AMRO, and Fullstory.

