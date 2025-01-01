Resources / Customer Story

ServiceTitan's journey to better performance through data

Discover how ServiceTitan uses Fullstory’s behavioral data to boost user experience, streamline customer support, and drive product innovation.

MOO accelerates issue resolution, increases conversions, and reduces drop offs

Discover how MOO uses Fullstory to resolve issues faster, boost conversions, and reduce customer journey drop-offs.

Casumo enhances player experience and accelerates issue resolution with Fullstory

Casumo improved player experience and issue resolution with powerful tools like Session Replay, reducing time to resolution by 87%.

How house-hunting app Wahi doubled conversions with improved user journeys

See how this outdoor retail brand increases conversions with customer-centric pathfinding design

Pizza Hut transforms global customer experience with Fullstory

See how Pizza Hut uses Fullstory to optimize its global customer experience in over 110 markets.

Chipotle chips away at digital experience issues to improve customer satisfaction

See how this global brand delivers more value to customers by removing bugs and optimizing internal processes.

GOL Airlines improves customer satisfaction by streamlining their digital experience

Learn how Brazil’s largest domestic airline takes the stress out of travel by anticipating customer needs and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

Bazaarvoice achieves 20% faster response time

Learn how this leader in UGC significantly speeds up review response time, accesses hidden CX insights, and removes silos with behavioral data.

Pinnacle Pet Group increases conversions across its brands and reduces time to resolution

Learn how this leading pet health platform catch issues before they affect their bottom line.

