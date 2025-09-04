Executive playbook to repairing high-intent flows

Turn frustration signals into decisions and results in 90 days.

Friction is rising in high-intent moments. This workbook shows leaders how to see issues early, fix them fast, and prove impact with a simple operating model you can run this quarter.

What you’ll get

A leadership operating model that connects signals to a single decision, owner, and due date

Three ready-to-run plays for critical flows, performance, and decision hygiene

A 30/60/90 rollout plan that standardizes daily dashboards, weekly reviews, and monthly executive rollups

A KPI dashboard view that puts behavior and performance side by side

Print-ready worksheets, meeting checklist, RACI snapshot, and a one-page ROI model you can fill and share

How it works and the results

Start with a short weekly review that pairs behavior signals with performance on your top pages. Capture decisions in a living log so every issue has one owner, one action, and one due date. Turn on simple alerts with clear triggers and escalation so fixes happen in hours, not weeks. This steady rhythm helps you spot problems sooner, resolve them faster, cut error-driven exits on key flows, improve handoffs across teams, and lift conversion on the pages you fix first.



