Get the financial-services-only edition of the 2025 Benchmark Report, plus the Financial Services Maturity Matrix, to help you find and fix friction faster.



Finance is high-stakes. Customers sign in, verify identity, move money, and apply for products. Small breaks feel risky and drive fast exits. This edition shows where friction appears, how to reduce it, and what to fix first.

Built on anonymized behavioral data from the 2025 Benchmark Report, this Financial Services edition includes:

Mobile vs. web breakouts for key metrics: where each channel shines and where it struggles

Year-over-year trends that flag what’s improving, slipping, and here to stay

Journey breakdowns that pinpoint stall points in authentication, verification, payments, transfers, and applications

You’ll also get the Financial Services Maturity Matrix, a four-stage guide to assess your use of behavioral data, decide where to go next, and map the steps to get there.