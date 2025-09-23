Guide

From Friction to Flow

The gap in your customer experience stack

You've invested in Adobe Experience Cloud. It's the backbone of your analytics and personalization efforts. But a critical gap remains. When Adobe Analytics shows a drop-off, you're left to speculate about the cause. This leads to slow optimization cycles and missed opportunities. Download our guide, From Friction to Flow, and learn how to activate a deeper customer understanding in your Adobe Stack to eliminate guesswork and drive conversions.

What you'll learn in the guide:

  • How to use Fullstory's "Experience Forensics" to drill down from high-level Adobe reports into individual session replays.

  • Practical, real-world use cases for Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Target, and Adobe Analytics.

  • How to create behavior-driven segments to power more effective campaigns and personalization.