Guide
Practical use cases for Fin by Intercom
Intercom's Fin is one of the most advanced AI agents available. But like all AI, it suffers from a critical blindspot: It has no idea what a user is actually experiencing on your site until they complain. It can't see the rage clicks, the dead-end searches, or the confusing UX that leads to frustration and churn.
What you'll learn in the guide:
Why even the best AI agents chatbots fail without real-time behavioral context.
Practical, outcome-focused use cases for ecommerce, SaaS, and financial services.
How to empower both your AI and human agents with "experience forensics" to resolve issues faster.