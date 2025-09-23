Guide

Practical use cases for Fin by Intercom

Intercom's Fin is one of the most advanced AI agents available. But like all AI, it suffers from a critical blindspot: It has no idea what a user is actually experiencing on your site until they complain. It can't see the rage clicks, the dead-end searches, or the confusing UX that leads to frustration and churn.

What you'll learn in the guide:

  • Why even the best AI agents chatbots fail without real-time behavioral context.

  • Practical, outcome-focused use cases for ecommerce, SaaS, and financial services.

  • How to empower both your AI and human agents with "experience forensics" to resolve issues faster.