5th November 2025

Catch Fullstory in Malta

Fullstory welcomes a distinguished group of senior executives from the gaming industry for an intimate, invitation-only dinner in Malta, the epicentre of European iGaming.

This exclusive evening brings together leaders across Digital, Product, Marketing, UX and Data to explore how cutting-edge technology is enabling more personalised, engaging, and responsible player experiences.

Over a fine dining experience, we’ll discuss how AI and behavioural data are being used to:

  • Personalise player journeys with precision

  • Improve player retention and lifetime value

  • Promote safer, fairer, and more responsible gaming

  • Turn digital signals into commercial outcomes

You’ll also directly from Fullstory clients and friends on how they're embedding these capabilities within their organisations to unlock sustainable growth, and gain a clear view of where digital experience innovation is headed.

Spaces are limited: register your interest now.