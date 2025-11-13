Resolve issues fast with the right context.
Support shouldn’t start with guesswork. Learn how behavioral data helps teams see what users saw, understand why issues happen, and share clear evidence with Product and Engineering so everyone moves faster with confidence.
What you’ll learn:
Diagnose issues quickly with session visibility, Dev Tools, HAR export, Go Live, and session links or Jira tickets created directly from replays.
Prevent ticket surges using Metrics and Alerts, Page Insights, Inspect Mode, Core Web Vitals monitoring, Ragehooks, and AI Session Summaries.
Size impact with Metrics and Segments to prioritize high-value fixes and reduce repeat contacts.