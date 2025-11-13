Build better products through shared visibility
Give Product and Engineering the same, always-on view of real user behavior. Replace manual reproduction with clear evidence, validate changes in production, and focus on work that moves the needle.
Creating reliable, high-performing experiences shouldn’t rely on guesswork. Learn how behavioral data brings teams together around a single source of truth, so issues get fixed faster, releases ship confidently, and priorities stay clear.
What you’ll learn
Reproduce and resolve issues instantly with Session Replay, Dev Tools, and AI-powered error summaries.
See how releases perform in the wild using Funnels, Heatmaps, and StoryAI insights.
Connect friction to measurable outcomes to align roadmaps and focus on the work that matters most.