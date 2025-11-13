Guide

Product & Engineering Guide to Behavioral Data

Product & Engineering Guide to Behavioral Data

Build better products through shared visibility

Give Product and Engineering the same, always-on view of real user behavior. Replace manual reproduction with clear evidence, validate changes in production, and focus on work that moves the needle.

Creating reliable, high-performing experiences shouldn’t rely on guesswork. Learn how behavioral data brings teams together around a single source of truth, so issues get fixed faster, releases ship confidently, and priorities stay clear.

What you’ll learn

  • Reproduce and resolve issues instantly with Session Replay, Dev Tools, and AI-powered error summaries.

  • See how releases perform in the wild using Funnels, Heatmaps, and StoryAI insights.

  • Connect friction to measurable outcomes to align roadmaps and focus on the work that matters most.