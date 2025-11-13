See how retail teams use real-time shopper context to remove friction, lift conversion, and keep customers coming back.
Shoppers expect every step to work. This guide shows how Fullstory turns sessions into clear signals so teams can find blockers, fix issues fast, and keep web and mobile journeys smooth. You’ll also learn simple ways to handle peak moments and how StoryAI summaries help every team move quickly.
What you’ll learn
Spot and solve cart and checkout friction that costs sales
Pair A/B test results with real behavior to ship confident wins
Give customer support instant context to resolve issues in minutes