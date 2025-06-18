As the weather heats up in London, escape the office and join us for an evening of refreshing cocktails and great conversation!

You're invited to our Fullstory Sunshine & Sips summer networking event on 17th July from 5 PM onwards. Connect with like-minded colleagues and Fullstorians at the NYX Hotel London Holborn, where you can enjoy delicious cocktails, breathtaking panoramic views of the city, and a perfect summer atmosphere.

Register to secure your place now.

📅 17th July

⏰ 5pm onwards

📍 NYX Hotel London Holborn

See you there!