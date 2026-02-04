Most teams have plenty of data. The problem is, almost all of it describes something that already happened. By the time a report lands or a ticket comes in, the customer is gone and the moment has passed. This guide explores what changes when teams can see behavior as it unfolds, not after the fact.
What's inside:
Why faster dashboards don't solve the real problem
The three speeds that shape customer outcomes
How this plays out across retail, financial services, software, food and beverage, travel, and gaming
What Vivid Seats, Intercom, and other teams are doing differently