Data-Informed, Not Data-Blind

In an era of endless metrics, the real challenge isn’t collecting data, it’s knowing which data actually matters. Join us for an evening dedicated to moving beyond surface-level analytics to build products that truly resonate with users.

What we’ll cover:

Learn how to distinguish valuable signals from the noise and avoid the trap of "dashboard theatre."

Move beyond random UI tweaks. Discover how to run A/B tests that are deeply anchored in real-world user problems.

A deep dive into journey orchestration, exploring the edge cases and the unintended consequences of data-driven decisions.

The session will kick off with our keynote presentation, followed by an interactive Q&A. Afterward, the floor is yours, join us for an evening of networking with the local community.

Date: 4th March

Time: 6:30pm onwards

Location: Teatru Salesjan, 45, Ġużè Howard street, Tas-Sliema, Malta, SLM 1752

Please note: This is a co-hosted event. By registering, you agree that your registration data will be shared with both Fullstory and User Stories for event coordination and follow-up.