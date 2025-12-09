How to elevate your workforce with AI workflow clarity

Understand how work really gets done and where AI will make the greatest impact.

This session was recorded live during Virtual Innovation Day.

Fullstory’s David DiGiammarino and Slalom’s Aaron Butler, Senior Director of Intelligent Operations, share how organizations uncover high-value AI opportunities by seeing real workflows in action. Learn how visibility helps executives cut through AI noise, align on what matters, and make decisions rooted in outcomes.

Learn more about workforce efficiency and the digital employee experience.