Don't guess where to automate
The Fullstory Workforce Workflow Agent for Google Agentspace provides the data-driven roadmap to identify, prioritize, and prove the ROI of your AI investments.
HOW IT WORKS
Stop wasting resources on AI initiatives that don’t solve real problems.
The Fullstory Workforce Workflow Agent analyzes your internal workflows to pinpoint your most costly points of friction. It delivers a quantified, data-backed business case, showing you exactly where to build agents for the greatest impact.
Know exactly where to build agents for the greatest impact.
Map inefficiencies
Automatically analyze how employees use apps to uncover costly "swivel chair operations."
Prioritize with data
Get a data-driven business case to prioritize the automations that will deliver the highest ROI.
Boost productivity
Empower employees with agents that find answers across disparate systems.