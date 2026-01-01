This role can be performed remotely from anywhere within the United States.

The Security Engineering team at Fullstory ensures that engineering teams across the company are enabled to securely design, build, test, and maintain the software & cloud infrastructure that powers our business. We focus on establishing a "paved road" so that engineers can move confidently to deliver secure technologies with minimal friction. The Security Engineering team considers leading with empathy and providing excellent customer service to our stakeholders paramount to success.

Reporting into the Director, Cloud Platform, this role will help lead the ongoing build-out of a holistic security engineering program at Fullstory. Whether running a detailed code review, establishing secure-development practices, mentoring engineers, or advising our product team on feature development, Fullstory’s Security Engineering team members are focused on continuous improvement against our maturity model and Secure Development Lifecycle (SDL) to improve the outcomes for our teammates, while building services that our customers can trust.

In a typical day, you might:

Lead a team of application and cloud security engineers, including strategy and mentorship.

Enable our partners, such as Security GRC and Legal, in supporting business outcomes.

Create “paved roads,” with a focus on automation, to speed up secure-engineering practices.

Own and maximize investments in third-party security services, consultants, and technologies.

Run incident response investigations in collaboration with Legal and external security firms.

Advise peer leaders on cross-business initiatives and product strategy on security and risk.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Has full-time people leadership experience in a similar type of team.

Has experience owning, planning, and executing business-level security initiatives.

Experience building sustainable security programs with an emphasis on customer service, partnership, and enablement of software engineering and business stakeholders.

Experience participating in security architecture, risk management, vendor diligence, threat analysis, and other dimensions of technical expertise to support team initiatives.

Experience directly managing security vendor relationships, project scoping, deployment, etc.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have built strong relationships with key stakeholders across Engineering, GRC, Legal, and Product, and established effective partnerships with security vendors to support program objectives.

You will have assessed the current security program, taken ownership of quarterly roadmap planning and execution, and defined measurable goals to drive impact against the team's maturity model.

The base salary for this position ranges between $230,000- $240,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 20% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

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About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!