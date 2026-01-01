This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Fullstory Anywhere is one of Fullstory's three primary product verticals, and it's growing fast. We put Fullstory's rich digital experience data directly into customers' hands: in their warehouses, in their AI workflows, and in the tools their teams already use. As our Senior Software Engineer, Data Infrastructure & AI, you will report to the Senior Engineering Manager for the Fullstory Anywhere team and help build the systems that transform, move, and activate billions of data points at massive scale so that customers can unlock insights in their own environments and build intelligent agents on top of real user behavior.

You will design and optimize pipelines that process 30 billion+ records per day across customer warehouses, collaborate with product and ML engineers to define how LLM-powered customer agents evaluate and act on Fullstory data, and make architectural decisions that balance throughput, cost, and reliability across a product vertical with accelerating revenue and adoption.

To excel in this job, you must be comfortable owning large, ambiguous technical problems end-to-end, from initial design through production health, and know how to build data-intensive systems that stay reliable as they scale.

In a typical day, you might:

Maintain, extend, and scale Go microservices that transform and deliver Fullstory session data into customer warehouses and power the team's MCP server that enables AI agent integrations.

Develop and maintain dbt models and pipeline orchestration to ensure timely, fault-tolerant data migrations across hundreds of customer destinations.

Define evaluation frameworks for LLM outputs using tools like Langsmith and Vertex AI, ensuring AI-powered customer agents produce accurate, useful results.

Investigate and resolve production incidents across the data pipeline, implementing systemic fixes that prevent entire classes of failure from recurring.

Write technical design documents that drive consensus on architectural changes, proactively surfacing scaling bottlenecks, edge cases, and cross-team dependencies.

Demonstrate sound technical judgment by de-risking work through spikes, taking on tech debt deliberately, and knowing when to escalate versus dig in.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Significant experience building and operating high-throughput data pipelines (batch and/or streaming) in a major cloud platform, including work with cloud data warehouses like BigQuery, Snowflake, or Databricks.

Proficiency in Go, Python, Java or a similar language.

Hands-on experience with data transformation tooling such as dbt, with a strong understanding of data modeling and pipeline observability.

Familiarity with LLM integration patterns and evaluation approaches (e.g., LangSmith, Vertex AI, or comparable frameworks), or demonstrated ability to ramp quickly in applied AI.

A track record of owning major system areas end-to-end: driving architectural decisions, maintaining production health, and improving reliability over time.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will own a critical segment of the warehouse transformation pipeline, having shipped improvements that measurably increase throughput, reduce latency, or improve data quality for customers.

You will have helped establish initial evaluation criteria and tooling for LLM-generated outputs in the customer agent platform, giving the team a repeatable way to measure and improve AI quality.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You are a technical authority on the data pipeline architecture, driving end-to-end improvements and mentoring peers on system design and operational excellence.

You have helped shape the AI agent platform's technical direction, from eval frameworks to MCP server tooling, and are leading initiatives that expand what customers can build with Fullstory data.

The base salary for this position ranges between $160,000 - $170,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-SO1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!