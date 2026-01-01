This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As our Senior AI Automation Engineer, you will report to the ESD Engineering Manager and help the Finance team leverage AI so that they can enhance data analysis, automate key workflows, and make more effective business decisions.

Every day you will work embedded within the Finance team to identify opportunities for AI solutions and act as the technical bridge between them and other engineering groups. To excel in this job, you must have a tenacious problem-solving mindset and enjoy building the "glue" that connects systems to enable new capabilities.

In a typical day, you might:

Work embedded within the Finance team to identify opportunities and implement AI-powered solutions to complex business problems.

Guide and empower finance professionals to effectively use AI tools and technologies for data analysis and decision-making.

Design, build, and maintain the technical infrastructure required to enable AI, including custom tools, server-side logic, system integrations, and data pipelines.

Develop and manage data acquisition processes, including sourcing, cleaning, and preparing data for use in AI models and analytics.

Conduct data analysis to uncover insights, validate data integrity, and support strategic finance initiatives.

Act as the technical bridge between the Finance team and other engineering groups, translating business needs into robust technical solutions.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Experience working closely with business stakeholders, preferably within a finance or business operations context.

Proven experience designing and building solutions by integrating various systems (e.g., REST APIs, databases), with a strong comfort level in managing the associated data flows.

Strong programming skills for tasks like data acquisition, cleaning, and preparation.

Experience with data warehousing (e.g., BigQuery, Snowflake) and a solid understanding of data modeling.

Improve team productivity through the identification and implementation of AI solutions that automate or optimize key workflows for the Finance team.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have delivered one or two impactful AI-powered solutions that are actively being used by the Finance team.

You will be seen as a trusted technical partner and the go-to expert for AI implementation within Finance.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will be proactively identifying new, complex business problems to solve with AI and scaling your solutions, potentially with other teams.

You will be contributing to broader engineering discussions about AI best practices and helping to shape the future of AI automation at FullStory.

The base salary for this position ranges between $135,000 - $145,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!