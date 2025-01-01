This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Principal Customer Success Manager on our Strategic team, you will be a trusted advisor for our most valuable customers helping them achieve maximum value from the Fullstory suite of products. By providing strategic guidance and product enablement, you will also be responsible for driving product adoption of existing tools, removing roadblocks, proactively managing risk, and identifying opportunities for new products and services within your book of business. You will report to the Director, Strategic Customer Success.

CSMs are power users of the Fullstory platform, leveraging their product knowledge and strategic expertise to help customers accomplish key business objectives. You’ll be expected to engage consistently with a highly specialized book of accounts, delivering excellent service in a way that’s value-driven and differentiated. You’ll build close working relationships with our Sales organization to drive retention and expansion, and will collaborate with Fullstory’s Product and Marketing teams to influence platform feature decisions and positioning.

In a typical day, you might:

Oversee the customer experience for a portfolio of 10-20 enterprise-level, high-value accounts with the goals of retention and growth.

Ensure Fullstory’s most strategic customers receive maximum value from their investment in our platform, utilizing key features that drive their intended business outcomes, while also documenting the value and ROI delivered.

Forecasting, identifying risk, and maintaining a strong customer renewal rate and growth rate in partnership with the Account Executive team

Partner with multiple internal cross-functional teams (Sales, Marketing, Product, and Fullstory executive leadership) to develop and execute success plans that align stakeholders on growth strategies and risk mitigation.

Create and deliver Executive Business Reviews, presentations and strategic consultations to align on goals, priorities, growth opportunities, and overall business vision to support optimal adoption of the Fullstory platform.

Represent Fullstory as a leading domain and product expert in customer interactions, industry and corporate events, as well as online within both customer-facing and internal communities.

Being an advocate for customers’ product feature priorities internally within Fullstory and align with product team around driving product roadmap.

Use AI tools (e.g., Gemini, AgentSpace, or AI features in other SaaS tools) that enhance your work quality and help you to be more efficient in making an impact.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

6+ years of experience in Customer Success Management or a related field

Experience managing a minimum of $4-6M ARR, working with large Fortune 500 or Global 2000 sized customers.

A proven track record of measurably impacting customer results through creative problem-solving, strategic consulting, and change management. Experience in doing this with SaaS platforms is desired but not required.

Exceptionally strong communication and relationship-building skills, with the ability to multithread across stakeholders and deliver compelling executive-level presentations.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to develop quick, accurate situational awareness.

The base salary for this position ranges from $110,000 - $124,000 USD. This base salary contributes to an OTE(on-target earnings) of $157,143 - $177,143 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

#LI-DNI

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!