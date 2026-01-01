This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Fullstack Web SDK Engineer on the Web Capture team, you’ll help build and evolve Fullstory’s core web SDK, enabling product teams to better understand user behavior and create exceptional digital experiences. You'll play a critical role in capturing high-fidelity, privacy-conscious session data that powers Fullstory’s session replay and analytics tools.

Every day, you’ll dive into the internals of browser technology to build resilient, high-performance client-side code. You’ll collaborate with thoughtful engineers and cross-functional partners to deliver seamless web experiences, and contribute across our frontend React app, canvas-based Playback graphics view, and backend Go services.

To thrive in this role, you’ll need a deep understanding of modern web technologies and browser behavior, and a passion for building fast, reliable tools that perform in real-world production environments.

In a typical day, you might:

Engineer performant, reliable features in our web SDK using TypeScript—ensuring the accurate capture of user sessions across browsers and frameworks, which is essential to Fullstory’s core value proposition

Contribute to our React-based Playback graphics app, using deep knowledge of browser behavior and canvas rendering to deliver high-fidelity session visualizations that customers trust

Collaborate with backend engineers to design and build Go-based services that support new capture and analysis capabilities, keeping performance and scalability top of mind

Troubleshoot cross-browser inconsistencies and edge cases, ensuring a stable and consistent experience for all users

Partner with stakeholders across Product, Design, and Support to scope work effectively, deliver on time, and contribute to a seamless customer experience

Participate in technical planning and code reviews, bringing your expertise in web performance, browser internals, and fullstack development to guide team success and technical quality

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Proven experience developing and maintaining production-grade JavaScript or TypeScript libraries or SDKs, ideally consumed by third-party applications or developers

Demonstrated ability to work with browser APIs, DOM behavior, and rendering engines to solve complex technical challenges across different environments

Hands-on experience building modern web applications with React, including knowledge of performance tuning and component design

Backend development experience in a production environment using Go (or similar languages), especially in support of fullstack feature development

A track record of collaborating cross-functionally to scope projects, meet deadlines, and deliver solutions that directly impact product adoption and customer satisfaction

Leverage AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

The base salary for this position ranges between $145,000 - $170,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!