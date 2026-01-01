This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Fullstory’s mission is to help teams create amazing online experiences for their users. We do this by applying deep expertise in distributed systems and computer science to build an ambitiously high-scale and high-value platform.

The scale at which Fullstory ingests, processes, and persists data makes our systems uniquely challenging to design and operate. Our Data Pipeline services are responsible for processing hundreds of thousands of browser and mobile application event bundles every second and quickly transforming this data into easily consumable activity for machines and humans alike. As a Senior Software Engineer focused on our ingestion pipeline, you will be working on evolving our highly reliable, secure, performant, and cost efficient foundation for the capture and processing of session data. This data feeds both the product analytics features in our own application as well as data analytics and machine learning systems, where streaming accurate data as it is being captured can power further insights and interactivity for our customers.

In a typical day, you might:

Engineer distributed systems that operate at tens to hundreds of thousands of requests per second using Go, Kubernetes, and GCP.

Explore ideas about how to unlock new features through thoughtful architecture and framework designs.

Ensure the quality and reliability of Fullstory's capture and extraction systems across many services and downstream applications both internally and externally.

Collaborate with technical leaders and product experts to evolve the technical roadmap for Ingestion services, and to participate in collaborative development efforts across the Engineering organization.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

You possess a strong understanding the nuances of distributed architectures and tackling capacity and performance challenges when dealing with data at scale.

You have experience writing Golang code in production.

You have experience with Kubernetes and supporting highly available and reliable cloud based microservices in production.

You have worked on asynchronous or streaming ingestion and processing systems and frameworks.

You leverage AI tools to enhance work quality by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

You will have delivered enhancements to our Ingestion pipeline to improve performance, reliability and efficiency

You will be an active code and design reviewer for the team and a go-to person for implementation questions.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

You will have led iterative projects to improve our Ingestion pipeline to deliver immediate and actionable information to downstream consumers.

The base salary for this position ranges between $160,000 - $180,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!