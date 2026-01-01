This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

Our Revenue Operations (RevOps) team is charged with building and maintaining a world class go-to-market engine through a combination of software, process, and policy. We partner with our Go-to-Market teams to drive revenue growth and optimize business performance through strategic alignment, operational excellence, and data-driven insights. This constantly evolving ecosystem of systems and processes must keep pace with Fullstory’s rapid growth and best practices from across the industry.

As a Deal Desk Manager, you will report to the Head of Strategy & Operations and will have the opportunity to help optimize our powerful revenue engine by leveraging your exceptional analytical, financial, and negotiation skills to maximize deal profitability while ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures. You will serve as the trusted advisor to the Sales team to structure deals and determine appropriate pricing strategies based on customer requirements, market dynamics, and company goals. This role requires a strong understanding of systems, sales processes, pricing strategies, and contract management. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including Sales, Finance, Legal, and Product, to streamline deal processes, enhance profitability, and drive customer satisfaction.

In a typical day, you might:

Serve as a subject matter expert and primary point of contact for sales representatives regarding deal structuring, pricing, and contract management.

Collaborate with legal and finance teams to review and negotiate terms & conditions that protect the company's interests while meeting customer needs.

Identify and make recommendations for process improvements; assist with process design for projects such as CPQ/CLM implementation processes.

Collaborate with sales, legal, and finance teams to elicit, document, and analyze business requirements on proposed deal desk system/process changes and prioritize based on business value, complexity and feasibility.

Lead and execute key non-deal desk projects from end-to-end, including process improvements, system implementations, and strategic initiatives, from requirements gathering to scoping, delivery, and enablement.

Partner with sales, marketing, customer success, and finance leaders to align processes, identify areas for improvement, and support revenue-generating initiatives.

Here's what we're looking for:

Experienced in deal desk operations working with DealHub to provide end-user support, quote/contract creation, and troubleshooting of price/product rules.

Technically adept to provide comprehensive support to the sales organization resolving both systems and process inquiries and escalating to the appropriate teams as needed.

Has a strong sales operations background working directly with the sales organization initiating corrective actions to drive compliance and data accuracy.

Has demonstrated strong business and finance acumen to provide clarity within complex deals and recommendations for optimal deal structures/pricing to maximize revenue and profitability.

Strong communicator who will effectively work with both technical and non-technical stakeholders, translating complex concepts into easily understandable terms.

Leverage AI tools to enhance work quality and accelerate timelines by implementing AI solutions that optimize efficiency.

The base salary for this position ranges between $110,000 - $120,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 10% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!