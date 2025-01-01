This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

We fancy Fullstory as a pretty special company: we’re home to smart people, a unique culture, and the ambition to have a big impact. And we’re looking for equally special Account Executives to join the Strategic account team. These AEs are dedicated to driving Fullstory’s growth by adding new, delighted customers in the Strategic Enterprise space as well as growing relationships within our existing customer base. The pace of Fullstory is fast and the landscape we’re playing in is ever-changing. We’re looking for someone who thrives when challenged and likes to work hard.

In a typical day, you might:

Own a Strategic Enterprise territory where you are responsible for business development, client engagement, and generating new customer contracts as well as expansion contracts with existing customers.

Craft long term plans for acquiring and growing an account with a thorough understanding of the Strategic Enterprise sales cycle

Actively prospect new business opportunities via cold calling, cold emailing, LinkedIn outreach, and utilizing your own network

Manage multiple relationships simultaneously both internally at Fullstory and externally within an account in order to drive new business or expansion

Use technology to accurately forecast, manage deal stages, and understand pipeline predictability

Here’s what we’re looking for:

5+ years of selling a SaaS product into Strategic Enterprise stakeholders within Product, Data, or Engineering teams.

A track record of quota attainment of annual quota over $1 million USD.

Experience multithreading, networking and building relationships within a Strategic Enterprise account.

Experience running value-based, technical demonstrations in partnership with other internal departments such as Sales Engineering, Professional Services, and Customer Success.

Proven ability to effectively source and qualify net-new business, as well as drive expansion business within current accounts.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Successfully hit all ramp goals including Pipe Generation and Bookings.

Establish and demonstrate expertise across the full suite of Fullstory offerings and a firm go-to-market plan for your target accounts, including buyer personas and industries served.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Consistent achievement of all goals and metrics, including Pipe Generation and Bookings

Establish credibility and expertise across stakeholders and partners - both internal and external (customers)

The base salary for this position ranges from $160,000 - $165,000 USD. In addition to the base salary, this role has an OTE(on-target earnings) of $320,000 - $330,000 USD. Total compensation will vary based on relevant experience, qualifications, and market conditions.

#LI-Remote #LI-SO1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!