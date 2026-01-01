This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Seattle coworking space. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

At Fullstory, we’re on a mission to help companies build better digital products and experiences for their users. Our Behavioral Data platform captures more data than anyone and provides our customers with a complete, retroactive, and context-rich view of every user journey. We empower teams to proactively solve problems, understand user frustration, and build a more perfect digital experience.

We are looking for a visionary and execution-oriented product leader to join us as a Director/Senior Director of Product Management. This is a critical leadership role responsible for shaping the future of our flagship product, Fullstory Analytics. You will lead a team of talented product managers, drive product strategy, and deliver solutions that help our customers turn massive amounts of digital experience data into actionable insights.

This isn’t just about using data to make decisions; it's about building the products that are the data and analytics engine for thousands of modern businesses.

Day to day, you’ll:

Lead and Inspire: Manage, mentor, and grow a high-performing team of Product Managers, fostering a culture of innovation, customer empathy, and data-driven execution.

Define the Vision: Own the product vision and strategic roadmap for your domain, ensuring it aligns with Fullstory’s overall mission and business objectives.

Master the Domain: Become a deep expert in the world of behavioral data, understanding the competitive landscape, customer needs, and market trends to identify new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Execute with Excellence: Guide your team through the entire product lifecycle, from discovery and ideation to launch and iteration. You’ll ensure we are building the right things, and building them right.

Collaborate Across Fullstory: Partner closely with Engineering, Design, Data Science, Marketing, and Sales to build a shared understanding and drive successful outcomes. You’ll be a key voice in go-to-market strategy and product positioning.

Engage with Customers: Spend time with our customers to deeply understand their problems, workflows, and desired outcomes, bringing those insights back to your team and the broader organization.

We’re looking for someone who:

Has deep B2B SaaS Product Leadership experience. You have a proven track record (8+ years in product management, with 3+ years in a leadership role) of shipping successful products in a B2B SaaS environment.

Lives and breathes data and analytics. Your experience isn't just in using analytics; you have a history of building analytics-heavy products. You understand data platforms, visualization, and how to turn complex datasets into intuitive and powerful user experiences. Experience with products like Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics, Amplitude, Tableau or other analytics platforms is a huge plus.

Is an exceptional people leader. You have a passion for building and developing teams. You lead with empathy, are known for being a great coach, and know how to create an environment where PMs can do their best work.

Is a strategic, systems-level thinker. You can zoom out to see the big picture and connect your team's work to the company's broader strategy, but you're also comfortable diving into the details to help your team solve complex problems.

Thrives on customer empathy. You have a relentless drive to understand the "why" behind customer behavior and are skilled at translating those qualitative and quantitative insights into a compelling product vision.

Is a phenomenal communicator and collaborator. You can build consensus, influence without authority, and articulate a clear and compelling vision to a wide range of audiences, from engineers to executives to customers.

Brings a technical background (a plus, but not required). While not a firm requirement, a background in Computer Science or a related field can be beneficial for navigating the technical complexities of our platform.

If you are a product leader who is passionate about data, obsessed with the user experience, and excited to help companies build a more perfect digital world, we’d love to talk to you.

The base salary for this position ranges between $220,000 - $260,000 USD. Base salary will vary based on relevant experience, job-related skills and qualifications. This role is also eligible for a discretionary bonus of up to 20% of base salary, contingent upon Fullstory meeting its performance targets.

#LI-Hybrid #LI-CD1

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!