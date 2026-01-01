Ninety.io improves AI resolution rates with behavioral context from Fullstory

Ninety.io is a SaaS platform that helps organizations align teams and manage execution. As AI adoption grew within support, the team focused on improving how conversations start, progress, and resolve while maintaining a more human customer experience.

Challenge

Ninety.io’s early AI support workflows answered questions efficiently, but conversations often lacked situational context. Customers repeated steps they had already taken, and agents needed to reconstruct the journey before moving toward resolution.

At the same time, the support team began shifting its focus toward outcomes tied to customer success, requiring deeper insight into how AI interactions influenced engagement and long-term value.

Solution

Ninety.io used Anywhere: Activation to deliver session summaries into Intercom Fin, providing behavioral context at the start of every interaction. Instead of treating conversations as isolated requests, Fin could reference what users had done inside the product and respond with guidance grounded in their experience.

This changed how conversations progressed. AI responses acknowledged prior actions, creating a more personable conversation. When escalation was required, agents inherited the same context, allowing them to focus on solving the issue rather than gathering background.

By introducing behavioral insight into AI workflows, Ninety.io moved toward a more proactive support model where conversations guide users forward and improve efficiency across the team.