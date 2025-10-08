FinServ Innovation Evening

Join us for an exclusive Financial Services Innovation Evening on October 8th in London, an event designed for VPs, Directors and Senior Managers. In partnership with Red Badger, we'll explore how to use behavioral data to create seamless, secure user experiences that build trust, reduce fraud, and drive retention.

Spaces are limited, with a maximum of 2x attendees per company. Register your interest now.

Expect digital experience insights from speakers including Bupa, WorldRemit and Superbet, and take part in interactive workshops within an evening designed to encourage informal networking. Food and drink will be provided.

📅 8th October

⏰ 5pm onwards

📍 Red Badger Offices, 2 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF 

Agenda

17:00 - 17:30:  Check-in and Networking Drinks & Food

17:30 - 17:45: Welcome & State of the Market by Fullstory

17:45 - 18:15: Panel Title: Moments & Metrics that Matter in Financial Services

Speakers: Director of Engineering @ WorldRemit, Head of Digital Commercial @ Bupa, 1x more client TBC, and FS moderator TBC

Description: 

In today's digital-first banking landscape, understanding customer behaviour is crucial for success. These four key areas represent the 'moments' where behavioural data, powered by tools like Fullstory, can drive significant improvements in metrics that matter. The panelists will share their perspectives on some of these key areas before event attendees move into the interactive Innovation Stations addressing each theme after:

  • Mastering End to End Digital Customer Lifecycle

  • Hyper Personalisation at Scale

  • AI Powered Operational Intelligence

  • Fortifying Digital Trust

18:15 - 18:30: Break 

18:30 - 19:00: Innovation stations taking place at the same time

  • Innovation Station 1: Master End To End Digital Customer Lifecycle 

    • Learn how to attract new customers and seamlessly bringing them into bank's ecosystem.

  • Innovation Station 2: Hyper-Personalisation At Scale

    • Discover how to engage with customers based on their intent and needs.

  • Innovation Station 3: AI Powered Operational Intelligence

    • Learn how to fundamentally re-engineer processes to be more intelligent, efficient, and data-driven.

  • Innovation Station 4:  Fortifying Digital Trust Co-hosted by the Director of Engineering @ WorldRemit. Trust is won and lost online. Risk and fraud have evolved from back office to a proactive core. In this session we’ll discuss and encourage knowledge sharing on:

    • Drastically reducing investigation time

    • Proactive fraud detection

    • Reducing chargeback losses

19:00 - 19:15: Break 

19:15 - 19:30: Innovation station key takeaways

19:30 - 19:45: Wrap up 

19:45 - 21:00: Networking Opportunity & Event Closes

Speakers

Priyanka Sogani

Director of Engineering at Zepz & WorldRemit

Stephen Murphy

Head of Digital Commerce, Bupa

Jonathan Vinc

Senior Product Operations Manager, Superbet

In partnership with

