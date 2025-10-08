FinServ Innovation Evening
Join us for an exclusive Financial Services Innovation Evening on October 8th in London, an event designed for VPs, Directors and Senior Managers. In partnership with Red Badger, we'll explore how to use behavioral data to create seamless, secure user experiences that build trust, reduce fraud, and drive retention.
Spaces are limited, with a maximum of 2x attendees per company. Register your interest now.
Expect digital experience insights from speakers including Bupa, WorldRemit and Superbet, and take part in interactive workshops within an evening designed to encourage informal networking. Food and drink will be provided.
📅 8th October
⏰ 5pm onwards
📍 Red Badger Offices, 2 Old Street Yard, London EC1Y 8AF
Agenda
17:00 - 17:30: Check-in and Networking Drinks & Food
17:30 - 17:45: Welcome & State of the Market by Fullstory
17:45 - 18:15: Panel Title: Moments & Metrics that Matter in Financial Services
Speakers: Director of Engineering @ WorldRemit, Head of Digital Commercial @ Bupa, 1x more client TBC, and FS moderator TBC
Description:
In today's digital-first banking landscape, understanding customer behaviour is crucial for success. These four key areas represent the 'moments' where behavioural data, powered by tools like Fullstory, can drive significant improvements in metrics that matter. The panelists will share their perspectives on some of these key areas before event attendees move into the interactive Innovation Stations addressing each theme after:
Mastering End to End Digital Customer Lifecycle
Hyper Personalisation at Scale
AI Powered Operational Intelligence
Fortifying Digital Trust
18:15 - 18:30: Break
18:30 - 19:00: Innovation stations taking place at the same time
Innovation Station 1: Master End To End Digital Customer Lifecycle
Learn how to attract new customers and seamlessly bringing them into bank's ecosystem.
Innovation Station 2: Hyper-Personalisation At Scale
Discover how to engage with customers based on their intent and needs.
Innovation Station 3: AI Powered Operational Intelligence
Learn how to fundamentally re-engineer processes to be more intelligent, efficient, and data-driven.
Innovation Station 4: Fortifying Digital Trust Co-hosted by the Director of Engineering @ WorldRemit. Trust is won and lost online. Risk and fraud have evolved from back office to a proactive core. In this session we’ll discuss and encourage knowledge sharing on:
Drastically reducing investigation time
Proactive fraud detection
Reducing chargeback losses
19:00 - 19:15: Break
19:15 - 19:30: Innovation station key takeaways
19:30 - 19:45: Wrap up
19:45 - 21:00: Networking Opportunity & Event Closes
In partnership with
