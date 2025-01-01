Create a five-star app experience for every user
Get a complete view of what your mobile customers are doing—without impacting the quality of their experience or violating their privacy with screen recordings. Debug quickly and build the experiences you know users want.
Capture everything automatically—without recording
Screen recordings and screenshots slow down your app performance and can compromise user privacy. Fullstory's proprietary approach scans your app 300 times per minute with 100kb/minute being the typical payload of capture. Translation? Mobile autocapture gives you the behavioral data you need—without impacting your users.
Your first-party data stays secure (and free from PII)
Choose the privacy settings that make the most sense for your business or industry. Privacy preview mode allows you to easily update your privacy settings without having to deploy new app versions, and safety net tools proactively monitor for PII to bring peace of mind to your process.
Built ultralight to put users first
Fullstory’s SDK is featherweight (about 2MB)—so you get a full view of your customer without slowing them down. Fullstory has intelligent caching when needed to keep bandwidth usage low.
Tips for leveraging mobile app analytics
Frontline mobile engineers discuss best practices for monitoring mobile apps for user pain points, and how to address wider industry challenges like security head-on.
Light on bandwidth, heavy on insights
Low-lift solution
Implementation is easy. Plus, once you’ve installed Fullstory, your team is up and running without needing recurrent and resource-intensive hand-holding.
Capture everything, automatically
Fullstory's proprietary approach automatically captures the data you need without impacting your users—or their privacy.
Framework-forward
Get best-in-class support for frameworks like Jetpack Compose, Cordova, Capacitor, Ionic, Swift, SwiftUI, Kotlin, React Native, Java, and many more.
Ultralight SDK
A tiny SDK and minimal bandwidth requirements mean users enjoy your app without disruptions or slow downs.
Low-code, high impact
Fullstory requires minimal code-level changes, so you don't have to deploy a new version with every SDK update.
Sentiment signals
Session replay automatically surfaces friction like dead clicks and rage clicks (or in this case, taps).
Crash deconstruction
Use Fullstory with Crashlytics for unparalleled insights to power faster debugging and resolution.
Segment funnels
Filter by segments like device to see how different cohorts are navigating your “happy paths” (or falling off).
What users say about Fullstory for Mobile
"Fullstory has a product that I love…”
“...and could spend hours in to figure out what questions to ask in order to build a better product."
CINC shrinks mobile resolution time by 25%
“Fullstory makes decision-making easier by grouping all of our mobile data together in one place.”
FS awarded gold for Mobile Development Solution
The American Business Awards recognized Fullstory for “a new and innovative solution to a very important problem that all companies have to face.”
“Fullstory has responsive staff and a great platform”
“Being able to see how users interact with our app is very beneficial.”
“Consumer insights at scale”
“FullStory lets you see what happens at that dropoff point and quickly understand what changes might help.”
“Troubleshooting issues quickly and completely”
“Being able to understand how our app is used is critical to our feedback cycle in product as well as for troubleshooting issues.”
Additional resources
Providing fast and accurate insight into your users' mobile activities is crucial to staying competitive. Learn how mobile analytics tools can help.
Start tracking the high-impact stats that can make or break your mobile app experience with this guide.
Discover five essential mobile app optimization tips that boost user engagement and retention using behavioral data and performance insights.