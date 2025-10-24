Your mobile team moves fast, but does every release feel like a step into the void? You ship the code, cross your fingers, and wait. Did that new feature create a moment of frustration you can't see? Is a critical, revenue-impacting bug hiding just out of sight?

Shipping without clear visibility into real-world impact is stressful and inefficient. But what if you could eliminate the guesswork entirely?

That’s what Fullstory for Mobile Apps delivers. Instead of stepping into the void, our platform gives you pixel-perfect visibility into the user experience so you can ship with confidence. Here are four out-of-the-box analyses designed to solve your most expensive problems and turn uncertainty into action.

See what your users see with Mobile Heatmaps

Mobile Heatmaps give you an instant visual summary of every tap and swipe. But not all heatmaps are created equal. While many platforms rely on simple coordinates-based tracking that only shows you where a tap occurred, Fullstory’s element-based approach tells you what was tapped. This precision is invaluable for answering critical questions like:

Are dead clicks causing users to rage-click in frustration?

Is our new feature getting the engagement we expected?

Where is the most valuable screen real estate for our key CTAs?

With Fullstory, you get a precise, real-time reflection of the in-app experience.

Know how your latest release is really performing

You’ve shipped a new version. Now what?

Waiting for App Store reviews or ticket escalations to understand its impact is slow and unreliable. With Fullstory’s version adoption breakdowns, you can instantly filter any analysis by application or SDK version to get a clear picture of how your release is performing in the wild. This allows you to:

Track new version uptake to know when it’s safe to deprecate older ones.

Isolate version-specific bugs by grouping errors to see if they correlate with a specific release.

Compare feature engagement across versions to understand how user behavior evolves.

Find out if your users are actually engaged

Aggregate numbers like daily active users and monthly active users only tell part of the story. To make smart decisions, you need to understand the nuances of your user base.

With Fullstory, you can effortlessly create dashboards that break down your core engagement metrics by operating system, app version, and more. In seconds, you can answer questions like:

Are our Android users more or less engaged than our iOS users?

Did our latest iOS release cause a dip in daily active users?

Which app versions are most popular among our most active cohorts?

This lets you focus your engineering resources where they'll have the most impact.

Solve crashes faster with pixel-perfect context

A stack trace tells you that a crash happened. Fullstory’s session replay shows you why.

Our greatest advantage in crash analysis is providing the essential context that traditional crash reporters lack. Fullstory provides pixel-perfect, full-fidelity session replay—not a wireframe reconstruction like many other platforms. You see exactly what the user saw, allowing your team to reproduce bugs in minutes, not hours.

While not a replacement for deep stack-trace investigation tools, Fullstory perfectly complements them. With session replay, you can:

Instantly reproduce bugs by watching the user’s exact sequence of taps and swipes.

Understand user impact by seeing how the crash affected their journey.

Analyze crash trends by grouping issues to prioritize the most impactful fixes.

Move from reactive to proactive

These four analyses are just the beginning. By putting actionable insights at your fingertips, Fullstory gives your mobile team the power to build with confidence. Stop wasting time on guesswork and start shipping features that you know will delight your users.

Ready to see what else is possible? Explore everything Fullstory for Mobile Apps has to offer.