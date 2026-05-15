Stop debugging shadows in your Flutter app

In digital experience, if your insights arrive after the customer has already left, you aren’t optimizing. You’re performing an autopsy. We call this the gap of uncertainty—that silent, frustrating window of time between a user hitting a snag and a developer realizing why it happened. For teams building on Flutter, this gap has historically been a canyon. Today, that gap closes.

We are excited to announce our expanded Early Access (EA) program for Fullstory support for Flutter.

→ If you'd like to learn more about the expanded EA program, schedule a demo here.

Why traditional tools fall short

Most mobile monitoring is a game of telephone. Because Flutter renders its own UI, traditional tools struggle to keep up. They rely on shadows—heavyweight screenshots or brittle HTML conversions that attempt to translate the UI into something they can understand. These methods are always a step removed, creating significant performance overhead and providing only a guess at the truth.

We did not want to give Flutter developers another tool that guesses. To solve this, we partnered directly with Google to build deep into the Flutter rendering pipeline itself. This collaboration ensures that Fullstory isn't just "watching" your app; it is integrated into the very engine that powers it.

Matt Wear, Senior Director of Mobile Engineering at Fullstory, explained:

"The old approaches were always a step removed—screenshots, HTML conversions, a few updates per minute. You were debugging a shadow of your mobile app. Building on Flutter's rendering pipeline, with Google, means we're not guessing anymore, and you can understand fully what your users are doing. That matters."

This direct integration is powered by Fullcapture. Unlike legacy tools that require you to pick and choose what to track, Fullcapture automatically logs every interaction, state change, and UI element within the Flutter framework without a single line of manual tracking code. This eliminates the "tagging lag"; when a new friction point emerges, you already have the data to fix it. You can ask new questions of old data and get answers instantly.

Truth without trade-offs

By building directly into the Flutter rendering pipeline, we’ve eliminated the compromises that usually haunt mobile engineering teams:

Privacy by default: Because we aren't capturing screenshots or video, sensitive data is masked at the source. You don’t have to wait for a privacy scrub to see the truth; it’s secure the moment it’s captured.

Performance without the tax: High-fidelity video capture drains batteries and eats data. Our wireframe approach is lightweight, ensuring that the act of observing the user doesn't degrade the user experience.

The why behind the what: When a user abandons a registration flow in your Flutter app, you don’t just see a drop-off stat. You see the complex pop-up that didn't close or the bottom sheet that obscured the "Submit" button.

Closing the loop

The goal of any digital experience platform shouldn't be to give you more data; it should be to give you the truth, faster.

With Fullstory for Flutter, the why behind user behavior is no longer a mystery to be solved days later. It’s an immediate, actionable reality. When you remove the delay from your insights, you stop reacting to the past and start perfecting the present.

Ready to see what's happening inside your Flutter app? To become part of our expanded EA program, schedule a demo or contact your CSM.

Or, for additional information, review our session replay setup guide and Fullstory for Flutter mobile apps implementation steps.