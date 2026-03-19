Introducing Fullstory MCP: Enable intelligent digital experiences wherever you work

The most sophisticated AI models in the world don’t actually know what your users are doing. While Large Language Models (LLMs) reason through complex logic, they remain disconnected from the human context of your digital product. These models rely upon training data and what you tell them (logs, tickets, and manual exports), rather than what they can see.

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Introducing Fullstory MCP

Today, we are excited to announce the Fullstory Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, now in beta. Fullstory MCP enables your team, regardless of technical ability or Fullstory knowledge, to ask questions about the human context that makes or breaks your digital products. By leveraging the open MCP standard, Fullstory provides the digital sight that your AI stack has been missing.

We have come to expect digital experiences to be intelligent and adaptive, but the process of improving them remains slow and reactive. When a conversion rate dips, the "why" is usually buried under a mountain of manual analysis and event lists.

This reactive cycle means that while your team is busy analyzing yesterday’s data, your customers are experiencing that friction right now. The Fullstory MCP server collapses this analysis time from hours to seconds. Other tools require manual tagging and deliver event streams, an approach that we believe will leave you with an incomplete and flawed picture. Conversely, Fullstory enables your AI to see the full human context of your product, helping it solve customer struggles in real time.

Stop querying. Start asking.

The Fullstory MCP server transforms your analytics workflow from complex SQL queries into a natural conversation. Instead of spending hours trying to spot the struggle in your data, you simply ask. This gives your team immediate performance answers by automatically drawing context from your sessions, segments, metrics, and more.

Going forward, you will be able to provide your AI stack with direct access to Fullstory’s behavioral intelligence:

Improve your product for your target market: Surface trends and friction points within any specific user cohort. Ask, "What are the top frustration signals for iOS users on the new billing page?" to see exactly how your most valuable segments are struggling.

Increase conversion by having AI watch sessions: Ask AI to watch sessions or cohorts for you, surfacing the exact behaviors that drive conversion. Prompt: “Pretend that you are the best UX analyst on the planet. After reviewing sessions, make a few recommendations that will improve engagement and conversion.”

Get quick answers on key metrics: Ask, “ What is the conversion rate from search to checkout, and how is the conversion rate trending over the last 30 days ?” to get quick answers on top metrics without coming to Fullstory.

Reduce friction and improve conversion: Leverage Fullstory’s most powerful diagnostic engine, StoryAI Opportunities. Ask, " What are the top three ways I can improve conversion for our signup funnel? " to have your AI surface and rank the highest-impact friction points and likely root causes automatically.

Improve data storytelling with visualizations: Generate charts and tables directly inside your LLM interface for instant, presentation-ready reporting.

Proactively find UI improvements: Have AI suggest optimizations and UI fixes based on behavioral anomalies detected in the background.

Agentic optimization

Text-based insight retrieval is only the starting line. We are aggressively building toward an agentic system where the Fullstory MCP server doesn't just answer questions; it optimizes experiences.

Over the coming months, we will roll out more powerful capabilities that allow our MCP server to not only surface the insights about the user experience, but also allow your AI agent to quickly fix the friction or optimize the experience:

It’s time to stop guessing and start building intelligent digital experiences powered by human context.

Join the beta program

We are currently rolling out the Fullstory MCP server to a select group of customers. If you want to be among the first to converse directly with your behavioral data, we want to hear from you.

Join the waitlist for the beta program →