Optimizing employee workflows: How Fullstory Workforce drives AI adoption

While the promise of AI for business growth is undeniable, many organizations find themselves grappling with a critical question: Are our teams embracing AI as part of their day-to-day workflows? It’s one thing to invest in cutting-edge AI solutions, but it’s another to see them integrated into processes and delivering tangible value.

Fullstory Workforce bridges the crucial gap between knowing AI is important and using it effectively.

AI adoption in the enterprise

Organizations worldwide recognize AI as a strategic driver of growth and competitive advantage. Surveys and industry trends consistently show high awareness and significant investment in AI initiatives, from generative AI for content creation to AI-powered automation for repetitive tasks. Yet, a pervasive "black box" often surrounds AI implementation and the impact on business outcomes.

Why do so many AI initiatives, despite hefty investments, fail to deliver their expected results? The challenges are multifaceted:

Lack of clear usage data: Leaders do not have visibility into how employees use AI.

Disconnect between strategy and execution: Leadership's choices around AI tools may not align with real-world employee workflows.

Resistance to change or inadequate training: Employees may be reluctant to adopt new tools or may not have the support needed to use them effectively.

The reality is that the true ROI from AI hinges on its embrace by the workforce. Without widespread, effective adoption, AI initiatives can quickly become piles of costly, underutilized assets.

Unlocking employee AI adoption with Workforce

Workforce goes beyond reporting on which AI tools are in a company’s tech stack; it gives unprecedented visibility into how employees engage with AI tools. It captures detailed behavioral data on how employees interact with digital tools, and shows:

Feature usage: Are employees using the full breadth of AI capabilities or just the basics?

Usage depth and frequency: Is AI woven into daily workflows or used sporadically?

Workflow integration: Do AI tools blend seamlessly with other apps, or cause friction?

Adoption barriers: Where do users get stuck, frustrated, or drop off in their AI interactions?

These insights make it easier to support employees with the right training, adjust tools to match real-world needs, and measure whether AI is driving meaningful results.

Practical applications of Workforce for AI-optimized workflows

Workforce can transform how your organization approaches AI integration, allowing you to:

Streamline onboarding for new AI tools: Understand where new users struggle and refine training to ensure rapid proficiency.

Identify "AI champions" and best practices: Spot the power users and learn from their successful engagement patterns to share across teams.

Reduce shadow IT and redundant AI solutions: Gain clarity on all tools in use, preventing costly duplication and unmanaged software.

Measure the ROI of AI investments through tangible productivity gains: Move beyond anecdotal evidence to concrete data on how AI improves efficiency.

Refine AI-powered workflows: Use insights to refine workflows, ensuring AI tools always align with employee needs and business goals.

Boost productivity with behavioral data

Workforce doesn’t just help you understand how employees engage with AI tools—it captures actionable data across every app your teams use daily. This rich behavioral insight allows organizations to go a step further: fueling AI agents with real-world usage patterns. For example, brands can use the data provided by Workforce to identify repetitive, low-value tasks that consume significant employee effort. With this understanding, they can then strategically deploy AI agents to perform those tasks, allowing employees to shift their focus to higher-value, strategic projects. This not only boosts individual productivity but can boost the overall strategic output of the entire organization.

The future of work is AI-powered and Workforce-optimized

The promise of AI in the workplace is huge. But to see real results, companies need more than tools—they need insight into how those tools are used day to day. Workforce empowers organizations to maximize their AI investments by providing actionable insights into real-world employee engagement.

To learn more about how Workforce can help your company understand employee tool usage and optimize workflows, check out this video: .