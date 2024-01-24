Fullstory Wrapped 2024

Let’s unwrap behavioral data’s journey to becoming the new gold.

2024 by the numbers

Last year, our customers didn’t just gather data—they acted on it. They used Fullstory to watch, analyze, and optimize digital experiences for millions of people across the globe.

January 24, 2024

Setting the stage for better digital experiences 

We kicked off the year with a webinar featuring Papa John’s, Google Cloud, and Wizeline, where industry leaders explored how first-party behavioral data fuels smarter decisions and unforgettable digital experiences.

January 24

March 11, 2024

Jason Wolf joins Fullstory

Jason Wolf joined as President of Fullstory, bringing decades of enterprise know-how to help businesses like yours transform customer experiences through behavioral data.

March 11

April 4, 2024

The next chapter of behavioral data analytics

In April, we rebranded—not just with a new look but also with a fresh perspective on data. With semantically structured, AI-ready behavioral data, you can bring color to every click.

FS-GIF01-LOGO-CHANGE

April 8, 2024

Benchmarking success with the Behavioral Data Index ‘24 Report

What does a great digital experience really look like? We analyzed 11.2 billion web sessions across 2,700+ organizations to find out. The Behavioral Data Index revealed how businesses can spot—and fix—costly experience killers.

April 8

April 21, 2024

Introducing Data Direct

Data is only powerful when it’s accessible. That’s why we launched Data Direct—so you can send clean, structured behavioral data straight to your warehouse. With behavioral data where you need it, when you need it, you can turn signals into strategy without skipping a beat.

April 21

April 28, 2024

The full story unpacked on Cloud N Clear

In an episode of Cloud N Clear, our CEO Scott Voigt explored how businesses can rethink data collection by capturing everything, not just what they expect to matter. With the right data, every customer interaction becomes a chance to uncover hidden opportunities, solve problems faster, and create experiences that connect. 


April 28

June 10, 2024

Chipotle’s journey, unwrapped

What’s one tiny fix worth? Millions. With behavioral data, Chipotle uncovered and eliminated friction in their online ordering process—reclaiming 71.5% of lost revenue. Every click tells a story, and Chipotle proved that the right insights can turn frustration into delight.

June 10

July 2024

Behavioral data meets AI—a powerful pairing

During the summer, the spotlight was on how AI-ready behavioral data changes the game. By training AI models on clean, comprehensive data, you can predict customer needs, reduce friction, and build smarter digital experiences.

July

August 12, 2024

There’s no “I” in Fullstory, but there is an “us”

In August, the Fullstory team gathered from near and far in Atlanta to celebrate wins, share big ideas, and—of course—have a little fun. Because even the best data needs real human connection behind it.

August 12

August 13, 2024

Claire Fang joins Fullstory as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Behind every great product is a bold vision. With decades of experience driving enterprise innovation, Claire Fang stepped in as Fullstory’s Chief Product and Technology Officer.

August 13

August 23, 2024

Personalization delivered hot and fresh by Pizza Hut

Personalization at scale? Order up. Pizza Hut used behavioral data to adapt to customers’ unique digital needs across the globe while keeping its brand identity intact. The result? A 6.5% increase in transactions and a lot of happy, loyal customers.

September 15, 2024

Boohoo’s strategy for staying in style

Frictionless experiences never go out of style. Boohoo used behavioral data to stay ahead of shifting trends and rising customer expectations. With deep insights, intuitive analytics, and seamless data integration, they’ve built a data-driven culture where every click counts.

October 16, 2024

Introducing our Behavioral Data Resource Hubs

The Fullstory team wanted to give you everything you need to get started with and maximize the value of behavioral data, so we launched two resource hubs designed to do just that. From building a strong business case to driving real impact, these hubs helped you turn potential into performance.

October 16

October 28, 2024

Introducing Fullcapture

Why settle for some data when you could have it all? In October, the debate between manual instrumentation and autocapture was officially put to rest. With Fullstory’s server-side Fullcapture, you capture all the insights you need without slowing down your site or missing a moment.

October 28, 2024

Nasdaq Listings puts behavioral data in the spotlight

On Nasdaq, Scott Voigt shared how businesses can move beyond surface metrics to uncover what their customers truly need. When you understand the why behind every interaction, you can create experiences that connect and keep customers coming back.

November 14, 2024

ServiceTitan saves hundreds of hours with Data Direct

Integrating Data Direct with Snowflake, ServiceTitan seamlessly aggregated and analyzed user data across its complex platform. With tools like Session Replay and funnel analysis, they quickly identified user issues and streamlined customer support—turning data into action while saving 100+ hours along the way.

November 14

November 20, 2024

Introducing the Website Experience Scorecard

Good websites work. Great websites win. In November, we launched our Website Experience Scorecard, which measures speed, security, utility, and more. It delivers instant insights that help you fix what’s broken, boost what’s working, and stay ahead—no guesswork required.

November 20

November 24-27, 2024

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

More sessions. More stories. During the year’s biggest shopping week, businesses used Fullstory to capture millions of customer interactions.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Looking to 2025

Let’s write the next chapter together

At the end of 2024, Forbes said what we’ve known all along: Behavioral data is the new gold.  That’s a wrap on 2024, but the story’s far from over. Boring data is dead. You need behavioral data that turns every click, tap, and scroll into something valuable—something golden.

