Insider Voices: Closing retail's biggest gaps with Emily Zerbe

Retail teams often focus on the what: declining conversion rates, abandoned carts, and incomplete checkouts. But many overlook the critical why: why are users experiencing friction?

I recently sat down to discuss common blind spots that cost brands revenue and loyalty and how to address them.

Teams are stuck on the "what" and skipping the "why"

Conversions dropped. Cart abandonment is up. Users aren't completing checkout. Retail teams can rattle off the metrics, but I see a consistent pattern: they're not digging into the root cause. Is it a button that doesn't work? A mobile form that's too long? A promo code that was never set up correctly? The quantitative data tells you something's wrong. Behavioral data tells you what to fix.

Small frustrations add up to big revenue losses

User frustration in retail is rarely a single catastrophic moment. It's a death by a thousand cuts. A rage click here, a dead click there…the shopper might still convert today, but the data shows they come back less often and spend less over time. The brand is taking damage beneath the surface, and without tools designed to capture frustration signals, most teams never see it.

I worked with one retailer that added a carousel to their homepage and wanted to know if users were engaging with it. When her team dug into the data, they found the click area around the pagination arrow was far too small—users were trying to interact with it and missing. Fullstory's dead click detection surfaced the problem immediately. Without it, the team would have assumed the carousel simply wasn't resonating.

Shoppers may be getting lost before they find your products

Everyone optimizes product description pages. But product listing pages—the pages that lead shoppers to product detail pages—are consistently neglected. They're often just a grid of images with clunky filters and no real storytelling. Layer on search that can't handle a single misspelling, and shoppers get lost before they ever find what they're looking for. That's a massive top-of-funnel leak that most teams aren't paying attention to.

Real-time behavior beats historical data

My advice on personalization is simple: don't be creepy. Retailers don't need years of historical data to deliver relevant experiences. If a shopper is browsing black dresses right now, recommend more black dresses right now. Real-time behavioral signals are powerful and they sidestep the privacy concerns that come with mining deep purchase histories.

Loyalty won’t survive a fragmented experience

Shoppers don't think in channels. Online, in-store, mobile—to shoppers, all of these channels are just the brand. So when a guest checkout purchase doesn't sync to a loyalty account, or an in-store associate can't ship an out-of-stock item, it doesn't feel like a "system limitation." It feels like the brand doesn't have it together. And it has real consequences for repurchase behavior and long-term loyalty.

The biggest quick win? Fix mobile.

The single most impactful recommendation I can make is: optimize for mobile. Mobile traffic—both native and web—makes up a massive share of retail engagement, and yet one experience is almost always underfunded compared to the other. I've watched countless sessions of shoppers struggling to complete checkout on mobile, bouncing up and down the same screen. It's fixable. And it's costing brands real money.

Friction is fixable with Fullstory

Most retail teams aren't short on data. They have dashboards full of conversion rates, bounce rates, and abandonment metrics. What they're often missing is the behavioral layer underneath—the context that explains why those numbers look the way they do. That's the gap between knowing you have a problem and knowing how to solve it.

Fullstory bridges that gap, surfacing the friction that traditional analytics miss so retail teams can see what's happening, understand why, and prioritize the fixes that actually move the needle.

Ready to see it in action? Watch a demo to see how Fullstory helps retail brands like yours.

