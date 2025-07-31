Anywhere: Warehouse delivers deeper insights with ready-to-analyze behavioral data

We’re excited to introduce a major enhancement to Anywhere: Warehouse—structured behavioral data that’s ready for analysis the moment it lands in your data warehouse.

With this update, your teams can unlock insights faster, personalize with greater precision, and make smarter decisions based on what users are actually doing.

From raw data to realization

Understanding your customers shouldn’t feel like solving a puzzle with missing pieces. Traditional analytics often give you a fragmented view, forcing you to guess why users behave the way they do.

You might see that conversions dropped 15% this week. But was it caused by a bug? A confusing layout? A broken button that only appears in one browser? Finding out often triggers a frustrating cycle of guesswork, support tickets, and engineering back-and-forth.

For data teams, the bottleneck is even bigger. Up to 80% of their time is spent cleaning and preparing data, leaving little room for actual analysis or innovation. These delays make it harder to act on customer needs, and opportunities to improve engagement or revenue often pass unnoticed.

Behavioral data, instantly actionable

Anywhere: Warehouse was designed to close that gap by integrating Fullstory’s rich behavioral insights directly into your existing data ecosystem.

With this update, query-ready data now flows directly into your warehouse. Instead of spending hours prepping exports, your teams can jump straight into analysis. If you’re using BigQuery, Snowflake, or AWS Redshift as your data warehouse, you’ll receive these structured views automatically.

A quick note: For those utilizing cloud storage, you'll continue to receive raw data, giving you the flexibility to process it according to your specific needs and existing workflows.

Fueling your entire tech stack with unprecedented precision

Ready-to-analyze views help your teams stop guessing and start building with clarity. By delivering Fullstory’s behavioral data in a clean, usable format, Anywhere: Warehouse brings new value to the tools you already use:

Hyper-personalization: Understand what users are doing, not just who they are. Trigger campaigns based on in-product actions or frustration signals. Improve lead scoring and prioritize outreach based on real engagement.

Unified customer view & enhanced analytics: Fill in the blanks in your CDP and give your BI tools the context they’ve been missing. Go beyond what’s happening to understand why it’s happening, and build stronger models for churn, lifetime value, and more.

Proactive engagement & faster resolution: Help support teams move faster with behavioral context baked in. Spot users struggling with features—even if they don’t leave feedback—and resolve issues before they escalate.

Unleash the power of behavioral data

Warehouse empowers your data, digital, and marketing teams to finally break free from guesswork, making truly impactful decisions rooted in the real-world actions of your customers. Imagine: less time battling messy data, and more time accelerating insights. This means crafting hyper-personalized customer experiences that truly resonate, all while gaining that elusive, unified understanding of every customer journey.

Ready to transform your data ecosystem and unlock deeper insights? Let’s talk.