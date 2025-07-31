Act the instant your users do: Introducing Fullstory Anywhere: Activation

The digital world moves fast, and your customers expect personalized experiences that keep pace. But for technical solution owners—like solution architects, customer support teams, and martech engineers—it can be tough to deliver. Fragmented data, complex setups, and a lack of real-time insights often get in the way of those "aha!" personalized moments.

That's where Fullstory Anywhere: Activation steps in.

So, what is Anywhere: Activation?

Anywhere: Activation is a Journey Agent that turns moments into momentum. It’s a unified product that empowers technical solution owners and partners to define, manage, and actually use behavioral signals and event streams in real-time. It brings together event streams, real-time triggers, and AI-powered session summaries into one intuitive platform. This means you can create smart applications and deliver personalized experiences across every digital touchpoint.

Think about this scenario: You’re trying to check in for a flight on your airline’s app, and your boarding pass just won’t load. You hard close out, log back in, try again, and no luck. While you’re trying to do the one thing that you opened the app for, you’re hit with a promotional pop-up to apply for the airline’s newest credit card (the nerve!), and then you begrudgingly dial the customer service number.

As a customer, you can relate, right? We all get annoyed by sites that make us feel like we’re talking to a brick wall. But on the other hand, as a technical solution owner, you understand why it’s tough to deliver those personalized experiences we all want—the old ways of gathering data just don't cut it in today's AI-driven world. Without clear, in-the-moment insights into what your customers are experiencing, you're missing out on chances to connect, dealing with clunky data integration workflows, and often lacking the behavioral context you need to make personalization valuable. Plus, with privacy rules constantly changing, traditional personalization methods are getting harder to pull off.

Anywhere: Activation is built to tackle these challenges head-on, giving you the power to quickly grab and act on behavioral data.

"At Vivid Seats, we have a white glove concierge service for our most loyal customers. Anywhere: Activation has helped us increase the responsiveness of our concierge team, identifying in real time specific scenarios where concierge customers are running into friction...Because of the speed of Anywhere: Activation, we’re now able to reach out to these fans within minutes rather than hours, providing the kind of top-tier service that consistently lands us in Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service." Brad Mattan, Lead UX Researcher at Vivid Seats

It stands apart from other solutions with:

Unparalleled data quality and depth: Thanks to Fullcapture, you get a complete and unbiased behavioral dataset

Real-time, low-latency event streaming: Act fast with event streaming instantly

Unified platform: Define and send signals in real-time from a single place

Simple setup: Use pre-built, reusable connectors for key partner destinations, eliminating data fragmentation and manual event tagging

Powerful, precise event patterns: Take action on fine-tuned event patterns, like fixed time durations or excluded events

Complete customer context: Gain full customer context from AI-powered session summaries

Flexible data activation: Break down barriers so you can act in critical moments

Use cases: The Journey Agent makes it possible to adapt on-the-fly to user behavior

Your users’ actions should drive personalized experiences immediately—when they’ll make the biggest impact—not hours or days later. With Anywhere: Activation, you can listen to customer signals as they unfold and respond with content, support, or offers that feel timely and relevant. Here’s how that plays out across a few key use cases:

1. Give human and AI support agents behavior-based context

Support interactions—especially in moments of friction—work better when AI and human agents know what the customer is experiencing.

Scenario: A customer is shopping on a retail site and views the “Athena 1” shoe. They select size 9, but it’s out of stock.

Without real-time data: The app triggers a basic chatbot after a set amount of time: “Hi, I’m your AI assistant. Let me know if I can help.”

Without behavioral context: The chatbot then asks the frustrated customer if they want to join the loyalty program.

With Activation: The chatbot appears and says, “I see we're out of stock in your size. Here's a similar popular style that's in stock in size 9—I think you'll love it even more!”



2. Trigger personalized offers or content instantly based on user behavior patterns

Not all users are casually browsing. Some are on the hunt for something specific—filtering, comparing, and narrowing in on the perfect choice. That’s not the time to push something generic.

Scenario: A user opens a food delivery app and starts exploring local restaurant options. They apply multiple filters—like “Thai,” “4+ stars,” and “$$”—read four reviews for one restaurant, and cross-reference that restaurant's location on the map with their current location.

Without real-time data: The app doesn’t recognize that the user is conducting detailed research—it misses the filters, the browsing patterns, and the intent behind their actions.

Without behavioral context: The user receives a triggered SMS promo that’s completely disconnected from what the user is looking for: “Get 20% off your next pizza delivery! “

With Activation: The app displays a tailored, timely message: “We see you have great taste. Siam Palace is just a 5-minute walk from you and is one of our top-rated Thai restaurants. Here's a 15% discount on their signature Pad Thai to help you decide."

3. Power your CDP and marketing stack with real-time event data



Anywhere: Activation lets you stream behavioral events to your CDP, analytics tools, or ecosystem partners with near-zero delay, so downstream actions stay timely and relevant.

Scenario: An airline wants to run a campaign offering a status upgrade when customers book their hotel through the airline’s platform.

Without real-time data: Passengers who have already booked their hotels are targeted with this promotion–too little, too late.

Without behavioral context: The campaign includes users who have navigated to the Premier Membership hub & selected their Premier Benefits for the year, indicating they’re already Premier Status members who can’t benefit from the offer. It wastes impressions and creates customer confusion or frustration.

With Activation: Customers that are eligible for upgrade and haven’t booked their hotels yet see this limited-time promotion while they’re going through the booking flow. They see a personalized promotion for the city they’re heading to, along with the upgrade incentive, right when it matters most.

Turn moments into momentum with Anywhere: Activation

Anywhere: Activation helps technical solution owners understand customer intent and build smart applications that deliver tailored experiences across every touchpoint. No more struggling with scattered data sources or waiting for engineers to manually tag new events. Activation simplifies personalization, letting you focus on what really matters: creating engaging, human-centric experiences that actually drive results.

Thanks to Anywhere: Activation, efficiency across the product and marketing teams has greatly increased. Before, getting a custom event into our marketing platform was a lengthy process often taking days or weeks. Now, with the direct connection we can define and stream those events within 10 minutes.



Jamie Rust, Head of Product, Addison Lee

Ready to turn user behavior into real-time action? Learn more about Fullstory Anywhere: Activation.