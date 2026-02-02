When digital experiences break down, customers stop what they're doing and ask for help. Instead of completing applications, submitting documentation, or progressing through claims, they're stuck waiting for support. The result is a compounding problem: frustrated customers create tickets, support teams become overwhelmed, response times slow, and, all the while, customers continue running into the same unresolved issue, so the ticket backlog grows.

Luckily, that exhausting chain of events isn’t inevitable.

Fullstory helps financial services institutions detect friction before it becomes a wide-scale issue, improve chatbot experiences with behavioral data, and give support agents the context they need to help users faster.

The key takeaways

Proactive beats reactive: Waiting for tickets means problems have already impacted your users. Proactive support surfaces issues as they happen, so teams can step in early and prevent poor experiences from spreading.

Reliance on tickets leaves blind spots : Depending solely on support tickets provides an incomplete picture of user issues, as many customers abandon tasks without ever reporting the friction they encounter.

Proactive detection prevents scale issues : Fullstory enables teams to identify friction, like rage clicks or repeated form errors, in real time across every user session, allowing them to fix problems before they become widespread.

Context makes chatbots effective : By injecting behavioral data into chatbots, teams can transform them from simple FAQ systems into context-aware tools that understand a user's specific struggle, increasing ticket deflection rates.

Visuals speed up resolution: Tools like Session Replay and Fullcapture eliminate the need for back-and-forth troubleshooting by giving support agents a step-by-step view of the exact errors and actions that preceded a support request.

Proactive vs. reactive support

Traditional support models rely on customers to raise their hands when something goes wrong—but by then, frustration has already set in. The longer issues go undetected, the more users abandon key tasks like applications, claims, or onboarding.

A proactive approach flips that script.

Rather than responding to tickets after friction has already impacted the customer experience, proactive support gives your team real-time visibility into what’s happening. You can identify patterns of struggle—like repeated form errors, rage clicks, or drop-offs—as they happen, and take action before customers ever reach out (or give up).

Moving from reactive to proactive may sound like a massive undertaking, but Fullstory makes it simple.

Detect friction before your customers report it

Tickets give customer support teams only a partial picture. The information submitted often includes unclear descriptions, missing steps, or incomplete details about what went wrong. Plus, for every customer who reports an issue, many more will simply abandon the task and move on, without ever reaching out.

If your team only knows what’s broken based on ticket submissions, you‘re probably missing a lot of moments where critical flows silently fail or where friction causes repeated drop-offs.

To address problems more effectively, teams need visibility into friction as it occurs. They need to know when a step within a customer journey is underperforming, whether the problem is isolated or systemic, and what users are doing in response.

Fullstory gives financial services teams this level of insight, capturing complete behavioral data across every user session and providing a detailed view of where customers are struggling—even if they never file a ticket. Real-time signals like rage clicks, repeated form errors, or sudden drop-offs help identify problems as they emerge. Teams can set alerts based on key behaviors or thresholds, so teams are notified the moment something goes wrong.

Instead of waiting for reports to accumulate, teams can step in early and prevent the user experience from breaking down at scale.

Deflect tickets with smarter chatbots

Many support teams rely on chatbots as their first line of defense. They’re fast, scalable, and always on, which makes them a natural fit for handling repetitive questions and reducing the burden on live agents.

The challenge is that most chatbots operate without context. They’re often just glorified FAQ systems that can answer simple questions but can’t understand where a user came from, what they’re trying to do, or why they’re stuck. This further frustrates the customer, who either abandons the process or escalates to a live agent.

By injecting behavioral data into solutions like Intercom Fin, chatbots can gain real-time awareness of each customer’s experience. That includes which steps they've completed, inputs they've already tried, and which specific interaction may have caused confusion or failure. With that insight, the chatbot can offer assistance that’s relevant and actionable.

That improves self-service, increases deflection rates, and keeps your customers moving forward.

Give support agents context to resolve issues faster

Of course, some issues will still be escalated to your support team. Too often, support teams are forced to piece together what went wrong based on vague descriptions, screenshots, or long threads of back-and-forth troubleshooting. This takes time, adds friction on both sides, and slows down resolution.

Fullstory eliminates that guesswork. With features like Session Replay and Fullcapture™, support agents get a clear, step-by-step view of what the user experienced. They can see what was clicked, which errors appeared, where the user retried an action, and what happened just before they reached out for help.

Key moments and session summaries can even be pushed directly into tools like Zendesk. So when a ticket hits the queue, your team already knows what happened and can focus on fixing it.

TBC Bank builds trust and drives efficiency with Fullstory

The challenge:

TBC Bank’s dashboard was complex and scroll-heavy, and many visitors never scrolled beyond the first viewport. They also had a time-consuming onboarding process that created friction for new users.

The solution:

Using Fullstory's behavioral data, the organization identified exactly where customers were running into friction. This insight powered a dashboard redesign with personalization features and a streamlined onboarding flow.

The results?

145% increase in conversion rate

81% reduction in time to task

3x faster onboarding flow

Read the full story →

Provide proactive customer support with Fullstory

When your team has to wait for a complaint to know something’s wrong, you’re already behind. But when you can see friction as it’s happening, respond with context, and continuously improve the underlying experience, you put your team in control and your customers back in motion.

That’s what Fullstory enables: a support model that’s proactive, self-service-friendly, and grounded in the deep insights derived from advanced fintech analytics. The result is less churn, faster journeys, and a support team that’s solving real problems instead of chasing symptoms.

Ready to raise the bar? Start with a demo and learn how Fullstory helps financial services organizations like yours.