Insider Voices: Solving SaaS blindspots with Addison Price

SaaS teams have more data than ever before but still struggle to answer fundamental questions about user behavior. They can see what happened but they can't explain why.

I recently sat down to talk about the problems that come up in nearly every SaaS conversation and what teams can do to close the gaps.

Missing context costs organizations time and customers

There are three common problems that surface in nearly every conversation with SaaS companies:

Marketing teams can't pinpoint what makes their campaigns successful.

Product teams can't measure adoption in a way that truly reflects how different customer segments use their product.

Teams across the board can't proactively find and fix issues before they lead to churn.

These are critical, board-level questions that demand answers. When they go unanswered, the cost is time—time spent troubleshooting, time spent working with customers to resolve issues, and all the while, customers have more time to consider other options. The ability to proactively understand the "why" behind the "what" is what sets you apart from the competition.

Unify your teams with a single source of truth

Every team wants to improve the user experience. But when each team is working from different data sources, they end up with different definitions of what good looks like and use different metrics to back it up. The companies that succeed at experience-led growth eliminate those silos. When everyone is working from a single source of truth for behavioral data, it eliminates the arguments over conflicting data sources and allows teams to move in the same direction at the same pace.

Deliver exceptional experiences with the right data at the right time

From a lightning-fast homepage load to adding a new feature or submitting a support ticket, there are critical moments throughout the entire user journey. Teams across your organization play a role in each of these moments, and they need the right behavioral data to act at the right time.

Fullstory's own customer support team leverages the session summary API to get full context of what a user experienced before submitting a ticket. That means faster resolution for the customer who reported it and the ability to prevent the same issue from hitting other customers down the line.

Understand what your users do, not just what they say

SaaS teams invest countless hours in user interviews and qualitative research, but often come away with only a handful of useful insights. This process is time-consuming, expensive, and limited by what users can articulate.

Behavioral data fills this gap by showing you what users actually do, not just what they say they do. Product teams that harness behavioral data to drive their decisions deliver better experiences, and better experiences lead directly to higher retention and more expansion revenue.

Get ahead of churn by focusing on adoption

At its core, churn often comes down to a lack of adoption. SaaS companies struggle to get customers to fully embrace their product, and by the time they notice a drop in adoption, it's often too late.

Fullstory empowers teams to not only track adoption but also to get alerted when it begins to decline and to segment that data by customer type. This means you can see whether the problem is concentrated in your enterprise accounts, your growth segment, or both, and act accordingly before it turns into a cancellation.

Close the gap between data and decisions with Fullstory

SaaS teams aren't short on data. They have dashboards, analytics platforms, and reporting tools stacked on top of each other. What they're often missing is the behavioral layer underneath — the context that explains why those numbers look the way they do. That's the gap between knowing you have a problem and knowing how to solve it.

Fullstory bridges that gap, bringing together behavioral data and AI-powered insights so teams can see what's happening, understand why, and prioritize the fixes that actually move the needle.

Ready to see it in action? Request a demo to learn how Fullstory helps brands like yours.