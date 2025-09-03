Digital teams are pressed for time. Dashboards multiply, priorities shift, and real issues hide in plain sight. The problem isn’t access to data. It’s the hours lost trying to find the few signals that actually move conversion and customer outcomes.

The release of StoryAI Opportunities is the next step in our agentic AI vision, continuing our goal of making it easier for teams to spot and size the work that matters. Opportunities pairs each issue with clear summaries and supporting evidence to shorten the path from detection to resolution. Inside the platform, Opportunities does the heavy lifting:

Overview : prioritized queue of customer-impacting issues with summaries and visual context.

Funnel Drops : auto monitors priority journeys and assembles signals when performance dips.

Spiking Issues: alerts your team when frustration signals surge so you can act quickly.

What you can expect from Opportunities

Opportunities lifts the most important signals to the top and adds the detail you need to resolve them quickly. Less hunting. More fixing. As it rolls into everyday work, conversion improves, time to resolve shrinks, customer-impacting problems appear less often, cost per resolution drops, and satisfaction rises.

Those gains come from how it operates:

Less hunting, more fixing: Opportunities lifts the most important signals to the top with clear summaries, so you know exactly what needs attention.

Faster resolutions: By providing context and evidence upfront, your team can move from detection to a fix in a fraction of the time.

Proven impact: Because context travels with each issue, it's easier than ever to prove the value of your team's work and see how it improves the customer experience

By identifying issues proactively instead of waiting for a dashboard review, decision-makers get concise summaries, so choices happen faster. Focus stays on high-value work rather than manual digging.





“StoryAI Opportunities cut our turnaround time by two to three days. It surfaced an issue we hadn’t even spotted yet.” — John Serrano, Manager IT Digital Operations, JetBlue

Overview

Open StoryAI Opportunities to see a ranked queue of issues with AI summaries and visual evidence. Sort these tickets by status, assign owners, and watch progress without long back-and-forth. Example: a payments error, a new signup step, and a spike in rage clicks rise to the top with severity and likely root signals. Product takes the signup change, Engineering fixes payments, Support updates macros. No war room required.



Funnel Drops

Even small leaks in a funnel add up. Funnel Drops watches critical journeys and alerts you to meaningful dips. When funnel performance drops below the standard threshold, the workflow bundles affected segments, recent releases, traffic shifts, and error clusters so a likely cause can be validated in minutes. Root-cause analysis speeds up and revenue stays on target.



Spiking Issues

Some problems arrive fast. Spiking Issues tracks rate-of-change across signals like Rage Clicks, repeated taps, and console error bursts, rather than just tallying the number of events. Not only that, but it automatically evaluates for impact and the key trouble-shooting steps are done for you with diagnostics. Simply put: it raises alerts early, smoothing journeys, preventing ticket spikes, and avoiding overnight outages.



Get started

Review the ranked list, begin with the items that carry the most business impact, then track progress where you discovered the issue. Detect. Decide. Resolve. Prove. Repeat.

Explore StoryAI Opportunities to keep your team focused and your customer experience moving in the right direction.



Put StoryAI Opportunities to work for your team. Request a personalized demo today. Already a Fullstory customer? Reach out directly to your Account Executive.