Unlock the full potential of Adobe AI with Fullstory

Recently, I had the privilege of attending and speaking at Adobe Summit for the first time. Fourteen thousand of my new best friends gathered in one place to hear the latest from this amazing brand. As someone who spent the better part of two decades building and advising on CMS deployments, it felt like home turf.

The demos and conversations I was part of reinforced a conclusion we at Fullstory came to last year: Every Adobe Digital Experience customer can get more out of their investment by combining it with Fullstory’s digital sight.

That conviction is what my colleague and I brought to the Summit stage.

Why your Adobe AI is blind (and how to give it sight)

AI is everywhere, and we’re all rushing to implement the latest intelligence into every aspect of our work lives. But in the midst of this hype, there is a glaring, fundamental problem: AI built on traditional analytics is rigid and static in an ever-more-dynamic world.

To become truly intelligent, predictive, and human-centered, AI needs digital sight. It needs a deep understanding of how real people behave, struggle, and succeed in their digital journeys.

Adobe Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) is a powerful platform. But traditional analytics, reliant on manual instrumentation, are incredibly labor-intensive and only capture the basics.

When you look at a funnel in CJA, you can easily spot where a massive drop-off occurs—say, between a summary page and checkout. But that data alone cannot tell you why.

Behind every drop-off is a human being experiencing friction—a network error, a broken modal, a page that simply didn't load. Where Adobe might capture 10 or 12 events from that session, the actual experience contained hundreds of signals. Offhandedly referring to these as "abandonments" ignores the fact that your systems have zero human context. Revealing an experience one event at a time is simply not enough for modern AI.

Fullcapture: The optical nerve

That’s where Fullstory’s Fullcapture™ comes in. Instead of guessing what tags to create, Fullcapture automatically captures all user interactions without tagging. It acts as a high-resolution optical nerve for your digital experience, capturing every click, input, navigation, network call, and frustration signal.

Without that connection, your AI is processing in the dark. With it, every downstream agent, workflow, and model has access to the full picture of human behavior—not a handful of pre-tagged events, but the complete experience.

Closing the loop for Adobe users

So, how does this actually add value to your existing Adobe stack? It fundamentally shifts your posture from reactive reporting to proactive insight.

Actioned insight in CJA

Reporting is, by definition, reactive. You open CJA, spot a significant drop-off between two steps in a critical funnel, and then the investigation begins. Normally, that's where the story stalls; you know something is wrong, but you can't determine why from the data alone.

With Fullstory integrated into CJA, you can click directly from any funnel step into the actual user sessions behind that drop-off. StoryAI analyzes every event in the session and surfaces the root cause. It can identify a failing API request triggering an error modal, then build a segment showing exactly how many users encountered the same issue.

But you don't have to go looking for problems. Story AI Opportunities is an AI-powered anomaly detector that continuously monitors your critical funnels across hundreds of dimensions. It flags issues as they emerge, shows you when they started trending, measures the conversion impact, and gives you diagnostics down to the device, browser, and IP level. When you're ready to act, assign it to your team and push it directly into Jira.

And getting that new signal back into CJA doesn't require an engineering sprint. Fullstory's activation streams let you define a new behavioral event and push it into your Adobe schema. Your funnel doesn't just show the drop-off anymore. It shows the cause.

Hyper-personalized campaigns

Traditional remarketing sends everyone the same generic "you left something behind" email. A customer browses three product pages and abandons. Adobe knows which campaign brought them in and that they saw three pages. That's about it.

With Fullstory's integration into Adobe Campaign and Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO), our AI reads the abandoned session and outputs a deterministic, structured JSON payload directly to Adobe.

This is powered by Fullstory's Session Summary API, which uses summary profiles—hyper-specific instructions that control exactly what data gets extracted from a session. Which product held the user's attention longest. Their frustration level. The recommended email tone. Whether a discount makes sense, and if so, how much.

Adobe reads the payload, and the email practically writes itself. This allows your marketing engine to send hyper-personalized messages that empathetically acknowledge the exact friction or frustration the user experienced.

Get more from your Adobe investment with Fullstory

Stretching your capabilities is important. But you cannot stretch into the era of intelligent digital experiences if your systems have no memory of the human context. By plugging Fullstory’s digital sight directly into the Adobe ecosystem, you’ll collapse analysis from hours to seconds, and give your AI the human feedback loop it desperately needs to succeed.

→ Request a demo to see how Fullstory helps businesses like yours.