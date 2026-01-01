This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance two days per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

This is a ground-floor opportunity to join a small, agile team operating in "startup mode" with the resources of a market leader. Your mission: build the products that will define how the next generation of software engineers develops, debugs, and deploys AI agents.

As a Software Engineer on this team, you will design and build the full-stack systems that give AI developers superpowers. This isn't about just building a UI; it's about inventing the entire interactive experience for a deeply technical user. If you have a strong CS foundation, a hunger to tackle ambiguous problems, and a demonstrated passion for building with AI, we want to talk to you.

At Fullstory, we capture a perfectly preserved digital reality. Our engine processes petabytes of high-fidelity, structured event data from every click, tap, and interaction across the web. Now, we're building a new team to tackle one of the most exciting challenges in tech: turning this unparalleled dataset into the essential toolkit for AI builders.

In a typical day, you might:

Build and ship full-stack features, writing clean code from our Go back end to our React front end, and further into our AI oriented APIs. Expect 60-80% focused on the front end and API side, 20-40% on back end code.

Own your work from the initial design session all the way through to production deployment and support.

Collaborate with senior engineers daily through pair programming, architectural white-boarding, and detailed code reviews.

Explore the cutting edge of AI by building rapid proofs-of-concept with the latest tools and research

Here’s what we’re looking for:

You have experience with modern front-end technologies like React and TypeScript and have experience building user interfaces from the ground up, whether in a professional environment, for an internship, a personal project, or complex coursework.

You have experience writing clean, well-structured, and testable code in a language like Go, Java, or Python, and you understand the principles of building robust server-side applications.

You have experience using AI agents to quickly bring product ideas to life by creating solid, tested, scalable, and understandable code.

You have a solid grasp of data structures, algorithms, and API design from relevant coursework. You can reason about the trade-offs in transforming data under constraints for use by AI Agents with a limited context window and strict latency and cost requirements.

You are deeply curious about how modern AI systems are built. You can thoughtfully discuss the latest developments (e.g., from papers, blogs, or your own projects) and have a genuine interest in building the next generation of developer tools.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!