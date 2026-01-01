This is a hybrid position requiring in-office attendance one day per week at our Atlanta office. Candidates must reside within a commutable distance to be considered.

As a Software Engineer on the Digital Experience Analytics (DXA) team, you will play a pivotal role in empowering Fullstory customers by delivering valuable insights into their users' digital interactions. Your efforts will have a direct impact on the business success and customer satisfaction associated with our flagship product.

To excel in this job, you must be product focused, possess a strong customer centric mindset, and have a high level of ownership & autonomy. We are obsessed with shipping value to our customers and we hope you are too!

In a typical day, you might:

Collaborate with teammates to craft the strategy and execution for scaling Fullstory’s flagship application.

Ideate with our core team on how to best leverage AI capabilities to further customer delight.

Engineer systems that operate at hundreds of thousands of requests per second.

Maintain and troubleshoot parts of Fullstory’s production environment.

Work closely with design and product counterparts to propose new solutions for customer pain points.

Work closely with customers through our co-creation process, collaborating to craft purpose-built solutions that meet their unique needs and drive exceptional value.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Minimum of 2 years of experience.

Understanding of data structures and API design to enable functionality across services.

Experience collaborating with others to reach technical decisions through clear communication and documentation.

Proficiency in writing production code in one or more languages such as Go, Java, Python, JavaScript, or TypeScript — with a willingness to learn new languages.

Experience building web applications using React, TypeScript, or similar front end technologies.

Exposure to cloud-based services and an eagerness to learn technologies like Kubernetes, gRPC, document search databases, or distributed data storage systems.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field.

The impact you will have in 6 Months:

Develop an understanding of your teams core service areas and deliver on intra-team projects with minimal oversight.

Contribute to the strategic planning of the product’s roadmap by providing technical insights, identifying upcoming trends or technologies that could impact the product, and proposing innovative solutions to meet future challenges.

The impact you will have in 12 Months:

Successfully support the development and launch of a key project, collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver on time and within budget. This may involve innovating a solution to a long-standing problem or creating a new feature that significantly improves user experience.

Is a go-to expert in at least one area of the system. Assumes an ownership mindset for a major feature area of our product, seeking to understand directly from our customers how they derive value from the product.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is a leading behavioral data platform transforming how businesses understand and improve their digital experiences. Our technology empowers companies to uncover insights, optimize customer and employee journeys, and deliver exceptional online interactions. It makes every customer experience smoother and more personalized and empowers the employees behind the scenes.

We’re building something special at Fullstory- and we’re looking for teammates who are curious, collaborative, and driven to make an impact. We’re especially excited about the potential of AI to enhance efficiency, spark creativity, and elevate our work. If that resonates, explore our Winning Ways to see the values that guide how we work and grow together.

How we support you:

Fullstorians are committed to building something better- from how we approach our product, to how we care for our customers and each other. Along these lines, we offer:

Flexibility and Connection. We have a vibrant HQ in Atlanta and a tight-knit group in London. Fullstorians in those cities come to the office at least one day a week to build cross-functional relationships and stay connected. We also offer a flexible PTO policy and an annual company-wide closure, along with federal holidays.

Benefits. Take care of the whole you. Fullstory offers sponsored benefit packages for US-based Fullstorians, and supplemental coverage options for international Fullstorians.

Learning opportunities. We provide professional development opportunities through training programs and an annual learning subsidy for US and EMEA-based employees.

Productivity support. US and EMEA-based Fullstorians receive a monthly productivity stipend.

Team Collaboration. Connect with fellow Fullstorians through team off-sites and an annual full-company meet-up.

Paid parental leave. Fullstorians balance the needs of their growing families without the added stress of figuring out work and finances.

Bereavement leave, including miscarriage/pregnancy loss. Take the time to grieve and help your loved ones.

Fullstory is proud to be an equal-opportunity workplace dedicated to fostering an increasingly diverse community. We want candidates of all human varieties, backgrounds, and lifestyles. There’s no problem that can’t be made better by bringing together people with a broader set of perspectives. If our product, values, and community resonate with you, please apply– we'd love to hear from you!