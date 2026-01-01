Gaming & Gambling

Engage players in real time

Standard personalization misses the moment. Fullstory gives your CRM and marketing teams real-time behavioral signals to trigger the right offer the instant a player shows friction.

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See what the numbers miss

See what the numbers miss

Go beyond conversion metrics to understand how players navigate your lobby, which games they click, skip, and where they hesitate before making a deposit.

Spot and fix broken experiences

Spot and fix broken experiences

Catch design bugs and UX issues that skew your A/B test results and disrupt the betting experience before they cost you revenue.

Personalize with purpose

Personalize with purpose

Build audiences from precise signal combinations—hesitation, rage clicks, high intent—so every campaign, bonus, or free spin reaches the right player.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + ADOBE

Power real-time player journeys

Behavioral signals flow into Adobe Experience Platform to build richer profiles and trigger personalized interventions via Adobe Journey Optimizer the moment a player struggles.

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FULLSTORY + OPTIMOVE

Prevent churn with precision

Feed risk data—like rage clicks, abandoned flows, and repeated errors—from Fullstory directly into Optimove's decisioning engine. Automatically prioritize campaigns that address customer frustration before they abandon the platform.

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FULLSTORY + BRAZE

Rescue gaming revenue in real time

Fullstory feeds real-time session summaries into Braze so their AI can generate and send a personalized recovery message based on the exact friction a player hit.

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Proof in Action

What gaming teams are building

Retain VIPs

Retain VIPs

LeanConvert uses Fullstory signals to detect friction for high-value players, instantly triggering personalized in-app offers and VIP support outreach to save the relationship.

Recover deposits

Recover deposits

When a player stalls at the cashier, Fullstory streams the signal directly to Optimove to trigger a highly personalized recovery campaign before they abandon the platform.

Detect high-risk behavior

Detect high-risk behavior

Built by LeanConvert and Google Cloud, this AI-powered solution feeds real-time gambling signals—like erratic betting or chasing losses—directly into your CRM. Instantly trigger proactive outreach to protect the player relationship, drastically reduce false positives, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Product & engineering teams

Craft seamless, secure user experiences that foster trust and drive retention.

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Marketing & demand teams

Gain a clear view of user behavior and optimize every interaction to drive growth and retention.

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