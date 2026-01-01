Gaming & Gambling
Mitigate risk and ensure compliance
Traditional tools flag suspicious activity but leave your teams guessing what actually happened. Fullstory equips fraud and compliance agents with real-time behavioral context to act on risk with complete certainty.
Spot risk and compliance signals
Identify risky behaviors in real time, whether it's the unnatural, copy-pasted navigation of a bot attempting an account takeover, or the erratic in-session patterns that trigger responsible gaming protocols.
Eliminate the guesswork
Equip your fraud, support, and compliance teams with a pixel-perfect visual replay of the session. Skip the log-hunting and investigate bonus abuse or player disputes with complete, undeniable visual evidence.
Trigger rapid human response
Feed Fullstory's behavioral alerts directly into your existing ticketing, CRM, and compliance platforms. High-risk sessions route to the right team automatically, so they can intervene before the damage is done.
Built to work with the tools you use
Chat support without the catch-up
Session summaries surface in Fin the moment a player reaches out, so agents have everything they need before the conversation starts.
Find the source of an issue in moments
Agents see exactly what happened before, during, and after a ticket is submitted, including console logs, without having to dig through separate tools.
Every ticket opened with complete context
Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce, so agents know what went wrong before they read a single word from the player.
Spot the issues generating the most tickets
Behavioral data connects to BigQuery so teams can analyze patterns across sessions and fix the issues that matter most.
What gaming teams are building
Detect high-risk gambling behavior instantly
Built by LeanConvert and Google Cloud, this AI-powered solution analyzes real-time behavioral data to spot erratic play, drastically reducing false positives and alerting your compliance team to intervene when it matters most.
Act before high-value players walk away
LeanConvert uses Fullstory's behavioral signals to detect in-game friction in real time, instantly alerting your VIP support team so they can step in and save the relationship before the player churns.
Session context where agents already work
Fullstory session summaries surface directly within Salesforce Service Cloud, so your agents open every ticket already knowing exactly what went wrong—slashing handle times and reducing frustrating escalations.