Gaming & Gambling

Mitigate risk and ensure compliance

Traditional tools flag suspicious activity but leave your teams guessing what actually happened. Fullstory equips fraud and compliance agents with real-time behavioral context to act on risk with complete certainty.

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Spot risk and compliance signals

Spot risk and compliance signals

Identify risky behaviors in real time, whether it's the unnatural, copy-pasted navigation of a bot attempting an account takeover, or the erratic in-session patterns that trigger responsible gaming protocols.

Eliminate the guesswork

Eliminate the guesswork

Equip your fraud, support, and compliance teams with a pixel-perfect visual replay of the session. Skip the log-hunting and investigate bonus abuse or player disputes with complete, undeniable visual evidence.

Trigger rapid human response

Trigger rapid human response

Feed Fullstory's behavioral alerts directly into your existing ticketing, CRM, and compliance platforms. High-risk sessions route to the right team automatically, so they can intervene before the damage is done.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + FIN

Chat support without the catch-up

Session summaries surface in Fin the moment a player reaches out, so agents have everything they need before the conversation starts.

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FULLSTORY + ZENDESK

Find the source of an issue in moments

Agents see exactly what happened before, during, and after a ticket is submitted, including console logs, without having to dig through separate tools.

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FULLSTORY + SALESFORCE SERVICE CLOUD

Every ticket opened with complete context

Session summaries surface directly in Salesforce, so agents know what went wrong before they read a single word from the player.

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FULLSTORY + GOOGLE CLOUD

Spot the issues generating the most tickets

Behavioral data connects to BigQuery so teams can analyze patterns across sessions and fix the issues that matter most.

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Proof in Action

What gaming teams are building

Detect high-risk gambling behavior instantly

Detect high-risk gambling behavior instantly

Built by LeanConvert and Google Cloud, this AI-powered solution analyzes real-time behavioral data to spot erratic play, drastically reducing false positives and alerting your compliance team to intervene when it matters most.

Act before high-value players walk away

Act before high-value players walk away

LeanConvert uses Fullstory's behavioral signals to detect in-game friction in real time, instantly alerting your VIP support team so they can step in and save the relationship before the player churns.

Session context where agents already work

Session context where agents already work

Fullstory session summaries surface directly within Salesforce Service Cloud, so your agents open every ticket already knowing exactly what went wrong—slashing handle times and reducing frustrating escalations.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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