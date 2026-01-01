Gaming & Gambling

Resolve player friction instantly

When players hit friction, they don't complain. They leave. Fullstory gives your AI agents real-time behavioral context to diagnose and resolve issues on the first touch.

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Spot silent player friction

Spot silent player friction

Uncover where players struggle—like failed deposits, glitchy game elements, or confusing menus that backend data misses. Give your AI the complete behavioral context to see exactly what happened.

Trigger in-session support when it matters

Trigger in-session support when it matters

Trigger context-aware AI agents the moment a player hits a roadblock. Armed with real-time visual signals, your AI can autonomously diagnose and resolve complex issues on the first touch, before frustration sets in.

Eliminate the root cause

Eliminate the root cause

While your AI handles in-the-moment friction, Fullstory quantifies the overall revenue impact of those glitches. This gives your product and engineering teams the exact context they need to prioritize and deploy permanent, platform-wide fixes.

Built to work with the tools you use

FULLSTORY + FIN

Skip the back-and-forth entirely

Fullstory provides Fin with a complete visual summary the moment a player reaches out. Give the AI the exact context it needs to diagnose a failed deposit or broken game element, and resolve it without a human handoff.

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FULLSTORY + GOOGLE CLOUD

Power a proactive VIP concierge

Stream high-fidelity behavioral data into Google Cloud to build custom, generative AI assistants that understand player intent, guide them through complex promotions, and proactively resolve friction in real time.

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FULLSTORY FOR CUSTOMER AGENTS

Give your homegrown AI the gift of sight

Don't see your platform? Embed Fullstory's behavioral signals and visual context directly into your proprietary AI or preferred support tool. Instantly upgrade any custom agent to see exactly what the player experienced.

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Proof in Action

What gaming teams are building

Automate VIP issue resolution instantly

Automate VIP issue resolution instantly

Fullstory feeds Intercom Fin complete session context, empowering the AI to autonomously diagnose failed deposits and even credit VIP accounts so players can place their bets before the match begins.

Trigger proactive support for high-value players

Trigger proactive support for high-value players

Built by LeanConvert and Google Cloud, this solution flags real-time frustration signals and instantly alerts your VIP support team via Slack so they can intervene at the perfect moment.

Build custom AI flows for player retention

Build custom AI flows for player retention

Partner with LeanConvert to stream Fullstory's behavioral data into your own custom AI agents, identifying at-risk VIPs and deploying personalized interventions that protect gaming revenue.

Get started today

Schedule a demo to explore how Fullstory can uplevel your organization.

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Product & engineering teams

Craft seamless, secure user experiences that foster trust and drive retention.

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Support & CX teams

Transform your support channel into a success center by empowering AI agents to resolve issues autonomously.

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