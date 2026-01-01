Gaming & Gambling
Resolve player friction instantly
When players hit friction, they don't complain. They leave. Fullstory gives your AI agents real-time behavioral context to diagnose and resolve issues on the first touch.
Spot silent player friction
Uncover where players struggle—like failed deposits, glitchy game elements, or confusing menus that backend data misses. Give your AI the complete behavioral context to see exactly what happened.
Trigger in-session support when it matters
Trigger context-aware AI agents the moment a player hits a roadblock. Armed with real-time visual signals, your AI can autonomously diagnose and resolve complex issues on the first touch, before frustration sets in.
Eliminate the root cause
While your AI handles in-the-moment friction, Fullstory quantifies the overall revenue impact of those glitches. This gives your product and engineering teams the exact context they need to prioritize and deploy permanent, platform-wide fixes.
Built to work with the tools you use
Skip the back-and-forth entirely
Fullstory provides Fin with a complete visual summary the moment a player reaches out. Give the AI the exact context it needs to diagnose a failed deposit or broken game element, and resolve it without a human handoff.
Power a proactive VIP concierge
Stream high-fidelity behavioral data into Google Cloud to build custom, generative AI assistants that understand player intent, guide them through complex promotions, and proactively resolve friction in real time.
Give your homegrown AI the gift of sight
Don't see your platform? Embed Fullstory's behavioral signals and visual context directly into your proprietary AI or preferred support tool. Instantly upgrade any custom agent to see exactly what the player experienced.
What gaming teams are building
Automate VIP issue resolution instantly
Fullstory feeds Intercom Fin complete session context, empowering the AI to autonomously diagnose failed deposits and even credit VIP accounts so players can place their bets before the match begins.
Trigger proactive support for high-value players
Built by LeanConvert and Google Cloud, this solution flags real-time frustration signals and instantly alerts your VIP support team via Slack so they can intervene at the perfect moment.
Build custom AI flows for player retention
Partner with LeanConvert to stream Fullstory's behavioral data into your own custom AI agents, identifying at-risk VIPs and deploying personalized interventions that protect gaming revenue.