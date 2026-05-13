Introducing a new approach to visual analytics

Most heatmaps show you where users clicked. What they can’t tell you is what those clicks were worth, and that’s what ecommerce and merchandising teams actually need to know.

Our heatmaps already give teams a clear view of how users move through a page, and now we’re taking that foundation further.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Clicks without context

The traditional heatmap workflow goes like this: you open a report, see a red cluster over a hero banner, and assume it’s working. Then you check your sales data and realize conversions are down.

What the heatmap didn’t tell you: those clicks came from a low-intent segment that rarely converts. Your highest-value customers scrolled right past the banner. You had activity data, but not answers.

From clicks to cash

Upcoming Conversion Heatmaps let you overlay revenue, conversion rates, and other business metrics directly on a visual of your page—and drill into the results through zone-based hierarchy drilldowns.

Start at the page level (say, shoes), narrow to a specific layout area like the product carousel, pinpoint individual product cards, then surface the granular details that actually drive the sale—specific brands, sizes, price points. A merchandising manager can see revenue-per-click on every product tile in real time, giving them a prioritized list of revenue opportunities backed by behavioral data.

No more manual tagging

Legacy tools have a manual tax: if you didn’t tag an element before launch, you don’t get the data. Every site update means re-mapping zones from scratch.

Fullstory is built on autocapture. We record 100% of user interactions automatically, with no manual setup required. Your data is retroactive and gap-free from day one, and it stays intact when your site changes.

Getting to the root cause

When something shifts in your data, you need to know why. Our updated workflow connects aggregate visual trends—like a drop in clicks on a new promotion—directly to the individual session replays that show what happened. Teams can get to the root cause in minutes.

Building this with our customers

This vision of click to cash isn’t something we’re shipping in a vacuum. We’re going into early access with a select group of customers who are helping us shape Heatmaps in partnership with our product team. Their feedback is informing how the workflow comes together, from the metrics that matter most to the drilldown patterns merchandisers actually use day to day.

If you want a closer look at what’s coming, contact your account representative. New to Fullstory? Schedule a demo to see where heatmaps are headed.