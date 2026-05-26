Beyond dashboards: The rise of agentic monitoring and analytics

Join us on June 16 to see what this shift looks like in practice—register here.



For the last twenty years, software analytics tools were designed around one assumption: A human would sit in front of the screen and investigate problems manually.

Product analytics helped humans understand what users were doing.

Session replay helped humans understand why users were struggling.

Dashboards, funnels, heatmaps, retention charts, session replays were all built for a world where humans were the primary consumers of data.

That era is evolving rapidly, because humans are no longer going to be the primary investigators of data.

AI agents are.

In an agent-first world, software systems will increasingly be monitored and investigated by AI agents operating continuously in the background.

AI agents can:

monitor user experience continuously

detect anomalies autonomously

investigate root causes automatically

correlate behavioral and operational signals

identify likely code regressions

propose fixes

increasingly implement remediation directly into software workflows

The operating model shifts from humans manually analyzing data and investigating problems to agents driving detection → diagnosis → remediation, with humans operating primarily as supervisors and decision-makers rather than investigators.

This shift will redefine what “analytics” means.

Analytics will no longer be a place humans go to ask questions. It will become an intelligence layer that enables AI agents to continuously watch, reason, explain, and act.

AI does not need prettier dashboards. It needs better data.

This is where many analytics systems today run into a wall.

Most product analytics tools were designed for a dashboard-first world. They were built to count predefined events, compute metrics, and help humans slice charts.

That made sense when humans were the primary consumers of data.

But AI agents do not need another bar chart. They need context.

They need to know not just that conversion dropped, but what changed in the experience, who was affected, what errors appeared, what the user saw, what the browser did, what the application rendered, and what happened immediately before and after the failure.

Sparse data creates hallucination. Rich context enables reasoning.

The better context agents have, the less they need to guess, the faster they can isolate root causes, and the more likely they are able to recommend or implement the right fixes.

So having comprehensive behavioral data becomes one of the most strategic assets a company can own.

Fullstory was built for this shift before the market realized it

Most Product Analytics systems were designed around selective data capture. Teams decided upfront which metrics humans would likely need, then instrumented events specifically to compute those metrics later.

The economics of the industry reinforced this behavior, because most analytics tools charge for increased data capture.

This worked fine in a human-first world, but becomes a major constraint in an agent-first world.

Fullstory was built around a very different philosophy from Day 1. We believe the best way to serve customers is to deeply understand their digital experience. Every click, scroll, hesitation, and all the context around these behaviors reveal intent, friction, and opportunity.

The philosophy was not: “capture only what humans think they might need later.”

The philosophy was: “capture the most comprehensive behavioral data possible, even if nobody yet knows which signals will matter and when”.

As a result, we spent the last decade building and perfecting a patented Fullcapture technology. Unlike the traditional event-based analytics tools, Fullstory was architected around comprehensive behavioral data capture rather than selective capture and manual instrumentation. That dramatically lowers the engineering cost of instrumentation. More importantly, it reduces the blind spots that come from deciding too early what data matters.



In the human-first era, that architecture enabled the best-in-class session replay and product analytics and more effective investigation workflows.

In an agent-first era, it becomes a 10x structural advantage.



AI agents do not “watch” session replay the way humans do. They process structured behavioral context to understand what happened, where it happened, and why it may have happened. Fullstory is able to allow agents to interrogate the data in extraordinary detail. For example:

Where in the user journey did this behavior occur?

What error message appeared, and when?

What visual components and layout were present at that moment?

What did the DOM look like before and after the interaction?

What network requests surrounded the behavioral event?

What console messages appeared nearby?

What changed between a successful session and a failed one?

Which users, segments, devices, browsers, or experiments were affected?

This is effectively giving AI systems “sight” into digital experience.

The best part is, none of this requires manual instrumentation. With Fullstory, the behavioral context is already there.

That is a very different foundation from the analytics systems most of the industry was built on.

As Carla Manent, Head of Product at Mammut, put it:

“Fullstory gives us more data and faster. Because we have more data, we can make better decisions, and because getting that data is faster, we can take corrective actions faster.”

The future is already here with Fullstory

With the latest release of FullStory MCP beta, we are already seeing customers begin building and adopting agentic monitoring and analytics workflows almost overnight.

One customer built a team of agents designed to analyze multiple streams of Fullstory behavioral data in parallel. Because those agents also had access to the company’s codebase, they were able to move from detection to root cause analysis to proposed code fixes in minutes.

Another customer used StoryAI, an AI-powered analyst agent from Fullstory, to identify and remediate more than 100 UX issues in a matter of hours.

We are seeing a new operating model emerge. Humans are no longer the primary executors of monitoring and analytics work, but orchestrators of AI agents operating across rich behavioral data designed for machines to consume.

In an agent-first world, the winners will not be the ones that help humans investigate software systems more efficiently. They will be the ones that enable software systems to monitor, investigate, and increasingly improve themselves.

And the companies with the richest behavioral context will have a structural advantage that becomes harder and harder to catch.

See what the agent-first analytics stack looks like in practice at our June 16 summer release event—register here.

