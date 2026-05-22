Dan Kuebrich
Senior President of Vice Engineering, Fullstory
Dan Kuebrich is Senior Vice President of Engineering at Fullstory, where he has spent over seven years building and leading engineering teams. With a background spanning distributed systems, application performance monitoring, and SaaS product development, Dan brings deep technical expertise and a proven track record of scaling engineering organizations.
More by Dan Kuebrich
Engineering • 5 min readA quick guide to building with Fullstory’s Server API
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Dan Keubrich explains how Fullstory's server APIs let teams send data in, pull intelligence out, and react to user behavior in real time.