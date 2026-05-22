Dan Kuebrich

Senior President of Vice Engineering, Fullstory

Dan Kuebrich is Senior Vice President of Engineering at Fullstory, where he has spent over seven years building and leading engineering teams. With a background spanning distributed systems, application performance monitoring, and SaaS product development, Dan brings deep technical expertise and a proven track record of scaling engineering organizations.

More by Dan Kuebrich

server-api
Engineering5 min read
A quick guide to building with Fullstory’s Server API

Dan Keubrich explains how Fullstory's server APIs let teams send data in, pull intelligence out, and react to user behavior in real time.

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